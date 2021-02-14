The saga of Chinese repression against Uyghurs in Xinjiang









Beijing [China], Feb. 14 (ANI): China’s massive crackdown on the ethnic Muslim minority, the Uyghurs in Xinjiang since 2017 in the name of combating terrorism, has drawn global anger, especially the US State Department, which called it “ genocide, ” the Washington Post reported.

Eva Dou, in a Washington Post article, reported that academics say over a million Uyghurs have been held in re-education camps, where they receive daily indoctrination programs, with reports of torture during periods ranging from several weeks to several years.

China has denied the existence of such camps, but under global pressure in 2019, it finally agreed that all interns from Xinjiang “vocational education and training centers” graduated.

However, China has continued to build massive detention centers in the region since then.

Many former detainees have been transferred to work in newly built factories, which has raised concerns over forced labor which has led to US sanctions, Dou reported.

The Uyghurs are a nomadic Turkish people originally from the northwestern region of Xinjiang in China. Many Uyghurs are Muslims and their religious faith has put them at odds with the officially atheist Chinese Communist Party.

About 12 million Uyghurs live in Xinjiang, with smaller groups in Kazakhstan, Turkey and other countries.

Parts of Xinjiang experienced two brief periods of autonomy as East Turkestan (1933-1934 and 1944-1949) before the region came under the communist regime of Mao Zedong in 1949, along with the rest of China. A number of Uyghurs continue to hope for political independence one day, a position which is harshly repressed by Beijing.

China cites sporadic terrorist attacks in Xinjiang and a Uyghur independence movement to justify the crackdown, the Washington Post reported.

Uyghur activists claim that years of state-sponsored oppression and discrimination against Uyghurs have fueled grassroots anger against the government.

Ethnic tensions between Uyghurs and the Chinese-majority Han have long simmered in the region, sometimes brimming with violence. In 2009, the capital of Xinjiang, Urumqi, was ravaged by riots, killing 197 people and injuring many more. Beijing’s emphasis on stability in Xinjiang is motivated by the geopolitical and economic importance of the region.

Xinjiang is rich in oil and produces the vast majority of Chinese cotton.

The region has land borders with Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan, India, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, and China has long prioritized the need for stability on its sometimes broken periphery. .

China has a long history of brutal ethnic assimilation of Uyghurs, but policies have reached new levels under President Xi Jinping, Dou wrote.

In 2017, Xinjiang launched a massive political re-education program, with more than one million Uyghurs from all walks of life detained. The reasons for the detention could be as minor as wearing a scarf or a long beard, having more than two children, or traveling overseas on vacation, the Washington Post reported.

These detentions lasted for months, even years. Former inmates reported daily patriotism and Chinese language lessons, and some said they were tortured by guards.

In some centers, they also learned professional skills such as making textiles. A number of former detainees say they were forced to work in a factory as a condition of release.

The Chinese government has also deployed a high-tech surveillance system throughout Xinjiang that has tracked the movements of Uyghurs through police checkpoints, facial recognition cameras, and home visits by officials, a reported Dou.

Dou claimed that the camps in Xinjiang had essential similarities to the early Nazi concentration camps. They target an ethnic minority and political dissidents, with detainees explicitly supposed to contribute to factory work. In both cases, the detentions were carried out without charge or formal trial.

China challenges the qualification of the facilities as concentration camps, claiming that they are vocational training centers.

The US State Department denies China’s theories and in January called Beijing’s action against the Uyghurs “genocide.” It also banned imports of products made in Xinjiang, citing a risk of forced labor in the region.

A number of Western governments have denounced China’s policy in Xinjiang, with Britain pressuring China in January to allow United Nations rights inspectors to the region. The European Parliament condemned China in December for forced labor in Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, China on Thursday banned BBC World News from broadcasting to the mainland, saying it had shown “falsified reports” on issues of human rights violations in Xinjiang against Uyghurs. (ANI)







