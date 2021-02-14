When Anies calls for less congestion and pollution in Jakarta. . .





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Not long ago the governor of DKI Jakarta Anies Baswedan revealed to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that Jakarta succeeded in reducing congestion now until 2020. “Note that Jakarta in 2020 will be off the list of the 10 most congested cities in the world,” Anies told the State Palace on Tuesday (9/2/2021). Based on periodic evaluations by TomTom traffic index, Jakarta is in 31st position out of 216 major cities in the world. The year before, Jakarta was in 10th place among cities. The average congestion in Jakarta in 2020 is 36%, much less than the 2019 average of 53%. Read also: Anies Pamer Jakarta is free of traffic jams, observer: there is a part of the predecessor governor Meanwhile, on another occasion, Anies said the capital’s air quality has improved along with changes in people’s behavior, from using private vehicles to public transport or riding bicycles. “Transport infrastructure and public mobility continue to develop. We are also working on the extension of the MRT, BRT, LRT, the revitalization of sidewalks, the integration of various modes of transport and the development of special cycle lanes. “Anies wrote in her Facebook account, Saturday / 2/2021). KOMPAS.com / KRISTIANTO PURNOMO The atmosphere of Jalan Sudirman, Jakarta promises to be deserted, Thursday (12/31/2020). To avoid the crowds on New Years Eve 2021 and the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the provincial government DKI Jakarta and Polda Metro Jaya are imposing strict controls and the closure of a number of places ranging from roads to public facilities on December 31, 2020. and January 1, 2021. The atmosphere of Jalan Sudirman, Jakarta promises to be deserted, Thursday (12/31/2020). To avoid the crowds on New Years Eve 2021 and the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the provincial government DKI Jakarta and Polda Metro Jaya are imposing strict controls and the closure of a number of places ranging from roads to public facilities on December 31, 2020. and January 1, 2021. PSBB play an important role in reducing congestion and pollution Anies realized that the imposition of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) amid the Covid-19 pandemic has helped improve the quality of the environment in Jakarta. “The PSBB has a positive impact on the environment. Evidenced by a clear blue sky, a reduction in pollutants and better air quality, ”he said on his Facebook status. Also read: Check out TomTom data on the most congested towns Anies is proud of ahead of Jokowi Meanwhile, based on the TomTom Traffic Index rating, it appears congestion in Jakarta eased when the strict PSBB was implemented since March of last year.

