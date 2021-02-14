78 candidates have filed a nomination paper to date





Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Up to 78 candidates have so far filed nomination papers across Pakistan for the senatorial elections.

According to statistics, shared by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), candidate files were collected nationwide for 16 female seats, while papers were submitted for the seats of 14 technocrats and academics.

Likewise, candidatures were submitted for 5 non-Muslim seats in the Pakistan Senate. Four candidates applied for the two general seats and two female seats in Islamabad.

So far, 15 candidates from Punjab, 20 from Sindh and 24 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submitted papers while in Balochistan 15 candidates have submitted applications.

Javed Aziz Khan of Peshawar adds: No less than 24 candidates from various political parties submitted nomination papers for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s senatorial elections on Saturday as the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) extended the date for filing the documents until to February 15. the CEP said on Saturday afternoon that 12 candidates had so far applied for the general seats. He added that five candidates had submitted nominations for the seats reserved for women. In addition, five candidates submitted their papers for seats reserved for technocrats while two submitted papers for slots intended for minorities.

Those who have submitted documents for a general seat in the Senate include Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Faisal Saleem, Zeeshan Khanzada and Aurangzeb of the PTI, Maulana Attaur Rehman and Mohammad Tariq Khattak of JUI -F, Farhatullah Babar of the PPP, Hidayatullah Khan of the ‘ANP, Abbas Afridi from PML-N and two independent candidates. Malik Najibullah Khalil and Nasrullah Wazir, an informed official.

In addition, five candidates who submitted papers for reserved seats for technocrats are Hamidul Haq, Farhatullah Babar, Zubair Ali, Nasrullah Wazir and Rehan Alam Khan.

Sania Nishtar, Naeema Kishwar, Tasleem Begum, Farah Khan and Farzana Javed filed papers for seats reserved for women. In addition, two candidates, Gurdeep Singh and Ranjeet Singh, submitted documents for the minority seat.

After extending the last nomination deadline until February 15, documents can now be withdrawn until February 25. Voting will take place according to schedule on March 3.

Almost all political parties have finalized the names of their candidates for general seats as well as those reserved for women, technocrats and minorities.

Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday released the list of candidates for the KP Senate polls. According to the list, Shibli Faraz, Mohsin Aziz, Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem and Najiullah Khattak are running for general seats in the KP Senate.

In addition, Dost Mohammad Mahsud and Dr Humayun Mohmand are candidates for seats reserved for technocrats while Dr. Sania Nishtar and Falak Naz Chitrali were given a PTI ticket for the female seats and Gurdeep Singh for the seat reserved for minorities.

Half of the senators, 52, will end their six-year terms on March 6. New members of the upper house will be elected in the four provinces and in the federal capital, Islamabad.

A number of independent candidates also obtained nomination papers.

The ECP has set up digital facilitation centers in Peshawar and other provinces for online verification of various documents of candidates from the relevant department. The centers will provide the information to the returning officers.

Senate polls have stuck in the news in the past for horse bargaining as wealthy candidates approached members of the assembly to buy their votes. A video of some of the members of past and current KP assemblies recently went viral in which they are paid ahead of the March 2018 senatorial elections. A few of those members have denied the allegations and demanded an investigation, claiming that the video had been mounted.

A PTI minister, Sultan Mohammad Khan, holding the portfolio of law and parliamentary affairs, had to resign after being sacked by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. At the time, he was a lawmaker for the Aftab Sherpaos Qaumi Watan (QWP) party. He then joined the PTI to stand in the general elections of July 2018 for a seat in the provincial assembly of his native district of Charsadda. He won and was appointed provincial minister.

