All restrictions must be lifted by the end of April, said Boris Johnson

Lockdown-skeptical Tories have pressured Boris Johnson, asking him to commit to a timeline to lift coronavirus restrictions with a complete end to checks by the end of April.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, leaders of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) said the breakneck pace of the vaccination rollout meant that restrictions in England should start to be relaxed from early March.

They said ministers must produce a cost-benefit analysis to justify any controls that remain in place after that date, with a roadmap indicating when they would be removed.

The letter was curated by CRG chairman and vice chairman Mark Harper and Steve Baker, and reportedly received the support of 63 Conservative MPs in all.

In other coronavirus developments:

Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote in the Mail on Sunday that he danced a little jig about the joy the coronavirus vaccine can bring.

NHS England has started sending letters to 1.2 million of the next group of clinically vulnerable people and 65 to 69 year olds, urging them to make appointments as the next phase of the vaccine rollout begins.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair reiterated his calls for a global coronavirus vaccine passport program, writing in the Sunday Mail: We have the technology that allows us to do this safely and efficiently. The need is obvious. The world is moving in this direction. We need to plan now for an agreed passport. The arguments against this really don’t match.

It comes as ministers have said they are confident they will meet their goal of delivering a vaccine to all 15 million people in the UK in their four priority groups, including those over 70. , by the Monday deadline.

During a visit to a vaccine manufacturing plant in Teesside on Saturday, Mr Johnson said he was optimistic he could announce plans for a cautious easing of the rules when he outlined his roadmap for exiting the lockdown -out February 22.

However, he said ministers would have to look at the data very, very carefully before making a decision, as they didn’t want to be forced into a reverse ferret if the disease started to spread again.

In contrast, in its letter, the CRG said the government’s national priority to reopen schools in England by March 8 must be met.

At Easter, they said pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues should be able to open in a Covid-secured manner while still allowing them to operate in a commercially viable manner.

And at the end of April, when all nine of the government’s top priority groups, including all over 50s, should have been offered a vaccine, they say there will be no justification for that. legislative restrictions remain.

Covid is a serious disease and we must control it. However, just like Covid, lockdowns and restrictions cause immense social and health damage and have a huge impact on people’s livelihoods, the letter says.

The vaccine gives us immunity against Covid, but it must also give us permanent immunity from Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions.

The letter points out that by March 8, the government’s top four priority groups – which account for 88% of deaths and 55% of hospitalizations will have received their first dose of the vaccine at least three weeks earlier, leaving time to protection from falling into place.

Any remaining restrictions after March 8 should be commensurate with the ever-increasing number of people we’ve protected, he says.

The onus is on ministers to demonstrate evidence of effectiveness and proportionality with a cost-benefit analysis for each restriction and a roadmap of when they will be removed.

Downing Street has declined to be shot over reports suggesting restrictions on meeting friends in a park may be among the first to be lifted once schools return.

The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday reported that all schoolchildren in England would be back in class on March 8, although the Sunday Telegraph said the return from secondary schools could be delayed by a week.

While restrictions on outdoor recreation are believed to likely be among the first to be relaxed once schools return, government sources have stressed ministers will only begin to research the data that will determine the pace of all relaxation this week.

While there is reason to be cautious optimistic, we remain in a difficult situation as the pressures on the NHS are still very high. We need to keep pace with the latest data and evidence, a source said.

Our top priority remains schools and we will present our plan to reopen and gradually reopen our economy and society on February 22.

Elsewhere, Professor Sarah Gilbert, who led the team behind the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, said it was really encouraging to see the NHS handing out the vaccine to so many people.

However, she warned that lessons from previous outbreaks still had not been learned.

Yes, this particular virus came out of nowhere. But we have also known for a long time that a disease X, as the WHO (World Health Organization) called it, was going to appear at some point and start to spread, she told The Observer.

We had been warned. But again, we weren’t ready.