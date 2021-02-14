PM Modi lays the stone for the Rs 1000 cr scientific discovery campus of IIT Madras





The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is setting up a Discovery Campus at a cost of around Rs 1000 crore near Chennai. The institute aims to make the facility a key destination for global scientific discovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the IIT Madras Discovery Campus, which will be located in Thaiyur near Chennai, to meet the growing research infrastructure needs of students and faculty. IIT Madras allocated 163 acres of land in 2017 to Thaiyur, located approximately 36 km from Guindy’s main campus. This satellite campus of IIT Madras will host autonomous research centers with large dedicated facilities and will have its own supporting infrastructure, including hostels for researchers and fellows, joint instrumentation laboratories and conference facilities, between other equipment. The research activities of IIT Madras have grown exponentially over the past decade. These activities were boosted after being declared a “ institution of eminence ” in 2019. Fueled by research successes in several fields, large research centers are funded by various government ministries and agencies as well as by industry sponsors. Many of these centers require the creation of dedicated facilities, which in turn require space. Illustration of IIT Madras Discovery Campus – Exterior view Given the rapidly expanding research footprint of IIT Madras and the need to rapidly establish world-class research facilities over the next decade, the Thaiyur Satellite Campus was designed primarily as a campus of research. Following the pioneer IIT Madras Research Park established in 2010-2017, the IIT Madras Discovery Campus will be the next iconic installation created by the IIT Madras. Two research centers are already planned for the Discovery Campus and will be operational by the end of 2021. These include the National Center of Technology for Ports, Waterways and Coasts, which is funded by the Ministry of Ports, Navigation and Waterways of the Government of India. It will house the country’s first large “shallow water basin” facility (95m x 65m) for coastal and estuarine research and industrial applications. This basin can mimic the entire Gulf of Kutch or the mouth of the Hoogly River, for example. The Center will also have a dedicated 360 degree bridge (ship) simulator for studies involving operations in all major Indian ports. The second research center to appear on the Discovery Campus is the Center of Propulsion Technology’s Solid Propellant Combustion Modeling Facility, which is funded by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). This modeling facility will be the first facility to be established as part of the Propulsion Technology Center at IIT Madras. These research infrastructures will make the Discovery Campus a magnet for the most exciting advanced research carried out anywhere, and a hive of discovery. The campus will see a constant flow of scientists and international students. With the single main campus and IIT Madras Research Park, the IIT Madras Discovery Campus will take IIT Madras to the top of the league among universities around the world, according to IIT Madras.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos