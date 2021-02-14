Confidence gap with China remains, strategist says – The New Indian Express





Express press service BENGALURU: The disengagement of Indian and Chinese armies at the Real Line of Control (LAC) in the Pangong Tso region in eastern Ladakh has started, but can India trust its neighbor? “Not really,” said Jayadeva Ranade, former additional secretary, Cabinet Secretariat and chair of the China Center for Analysis and Strategy. “Every withdrawal claim on the Chiese side must be checked and rechecked,” he told the New Sunday Express. The two armies began the initial disengagement process on Wednesday, a day before Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, briefing the Rajya Sabha, gave details of the two sides emerging from friction points along the ALC. “The disengagement of the LAC is an attempt and a first step to reduce the risks of conflict between the two armies, where they are global in the eyes against a background of mistrust towards China. We cannot trust the Chinese. We have to be very careful about what they do when summer comes, ”he said. “Until the Chinese return to the April 2020 position, we will remain in limbo. The disengagement gives us the opportunity to prepare their next course of action, ”he added. Ranade stressed that while India has made its position clear on the process and terms of the disengagement, there has been no word from across the border. “Why is President Xi Jinping silent on disengagement? Unless he can show his people that China has benefited from this nine-month standoff at the LAC, his position may be weakened. In 2017, after Doklam’s stalemate, China’s reaction was immediate. They were very upset. There has been no reaction from China on the disengagement, ”he said. Ranade congratulated the Minister of Defense for giving details to Parliament. “I am happy that the Minister of Defense clarified the Indian territory under illegal occupation. This is important because now, when the two sides meet on the border issue, they will figure prominently. It will be a long LAC, ”said Ranade. He said that at first glance, China had agreed to disengage after realizing that India had “resisted their continued pressure”.

