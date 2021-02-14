When SBY and JK talk about reviews after Jokowi’s request

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono(SBY) and the 12th Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla(JK) spoke about criticism of the government. Their statements were made after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the public to actively criticize and contribute to the government.

Initially, JK who offended Jokowim asked the public to actively criticize the government. However, JK said, the public wanted to see endless calls from the police.

“A few days ago, the president announced that he was welcome to criticize the government. Of course, many would like to see him. How do you criticize the government without being called by the police?” JK said in the agenda of the “National Forum for Democracy” held by the PKS on Friday (12/2).

The EIU states that Indonesia’s Democracy Index is 6.48 on a scale of 0 to 10. According to JK, good democracy implementation requires monitoring of government implementation.

A day later, Saturday (2/14), SBY relayed the same through their Twitter account, @SBYudhoyono. SBY drew an analogy with reviews and praise like medicine and sugar.

The former Democratic Party chairman did not directly mention Jokowi’s statement. He said the medicine tasted bitter, but bitterness could prevent or cure disease.

“If the medicine is right and the dose is correct, it will make a person healthy,” SBY said.

Sugar, says SBY, tastes sweet. However, if you consume too much of it, it can cause illness.

“Sugar tastes sweet, but if consumed in excess it can cause disease,” he said.

Criticism, he says, is not much different from medicine. People who receive criticism can indeed get “sick”. According to him, criticism will avoid mistakes if it is transmitted correctly.

Meanwhile, praise and flattery, SBY said, aren’t much different from sugar. Too much can lead to failure.

“Meanwhile, praise and flattery are like sugar. If they are excessive and just for fun, it can actually lead to failure,” SBY said.

President Jokowi’s spokesperson Fadjroel Rachman responded directly to JK’s question. Fadjroel called on the public to carefully study a number of laws and regulations if criticism does not end in police.

Fadjroel asserts that Jokowi is an upright figure and obedient to laws and regulations and the constitution. According to him, no party will be denounced if the criticism is made without violating the applicable regulations.

A number of rules that should be studied by the public in conveying criticism, from the Constitution of 1945, Law No.19 of 2016 concerning the FIE, to Law No.9 of 1998 relating to the freedom of ‘express opinions in public.

“So when you criticize the 1945 Constitution and the rules of law, there is definitely no problem,” Fadjorel said in his press release on Saturday (13/2).

