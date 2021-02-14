PM Modi Launches Several Crore-Worth Projects In Tamil Nadu, Says They Are Symbols Of Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the army the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A), launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including railways, in Tamil Nadu , describing them as symbols of innovation and indigenous development.

The Rs 3,770 crore Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension was among the completed projects launched by Modi, who also said the decade will belong to India, adding that the whole world is looking at it positively.

This year’s core budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, “once again underscored the government’s commitment to reform,” Modi said in his speech on the occasion.

On the health front, he said that “Inspired by a human-centered approach, India is stepping up the global fight against Covid-19”, in an apparent reference to the country providing vaccines to many countries in their country. fight against the pandemic.

“We must continue to do whatever we can to develop our nation and make the world a better place. This is what the authors of our Constitution wanted us to do,” he said.

At a big event at the Nehru indoor stadium here, the prime minister handed the army the Arjun main battle tank and also accepted a salute. The state-of-the-art Arjun tank was designed, developed and manufactured locally by the Combat Vehicle Research and Development Center (CVRDE) of the Defense Research Development Organization (DRDO) in Avadi here with 15 academic institutions, eight laboratories and several MSMEs.

Modi reported the 9.01 km service from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar in northern Chennai. The project was completed on schedule despite the “global pandemic”, with civil construction being taken over by Indian engineers and rolling stock purchased locally, he said, adding that this further strengthens the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” concept.

With this extension, Phase I covers a total length of 54.05 km and people can travel from the northern locality of Chennai to the airport in the south using the metro.

Modi dedicated the fourth Chennai Beach-Attipattu line and the railway electrification of the single line sections Villupuram Cuddalore-Mayiladuturai Thanjavur-Mayiladuturai-Tiruvarur to the nation.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras, which will be built near Thaiyur at an estimated cost of Rs 1000 crore in the first phase on an area of ​​2 lakh m2 and the extension, renovation and the modernization of the Anicut Grand Canal System.

In his speech, the prime minister said that the infrastructure projects inaugurated in the state were symbols of indigenous innovation and development. Stating that this year’s union budget showed his government’s commitment to reform, Modi said: “The world is looking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. This decade will be India’s in because of the hard work of 130 Indian crores. “

The country was expanding its physical and social infrastructure at a “rapid pace” and now had one of the “biggest” infrastructures, he said. Modi also stressed the importance of water conservation, saying it is not a national problem but a global problem.

“By drop no more harvest,” he added. Tamil Governor Nadu Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and other members of the cabinet, top ruling AIADMK M Thambidurai, KP Munusamy and party leaders of the alliance participated in the event.

The venue, the vast premises of the Nehru Stadium and the entire Periamet district in the heart of the city were covered with a three-layer security blanket. Traffic diversions and a massive deployment of police were carried out as part of the security measures for the Prime Minister’s brief visit.

Several young people at the site wore t-shirts saluting the chief minister and many onlookers raised slogans praising Modi and Palaniswami. Previously, the Prime Minister arrived at the airport here and then flew in a helicopter to INS Adyar, from where he went to the reception location.

Along the route, many supporters and the public came to greet the Prime Minister as artists played traditional musical instruments to welcome him. Modi waved his hand at the people waiting on the sidewalk to get a glimpse of the chief.

During the event, Modi, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to the portraits of the last Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran (founder of AIADMK) and J Jayalalithaa.