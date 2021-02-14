‘Not an ordinary city’: Asad Umar says Karachi did not get his rights despite providing a country – Pakistan





Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said on Sunday that Karachi was not an “ordinary city” and that it had not obtained its rights despite the provision of resources to the whole of Pakistan.

He was addressing a ceremony at the governor’s house in Karachi for the handing over of 50 fire tenders and two water tanks to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) with the governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, also attending the ‘event. The fire bids had arrived in Karachi last month to bolster the city’s fire emergency system.

Umar said the federal government is going beyond its constitutional responsibility and fulfilling its “personal responsibility” in leading many development projects in Karachi because “it is not an ordinary city”. The minister said Karachi was the city that provided many resources to the rest of the country, but “it has not received its rights”.

“The Center has taken a step forward and is attempting to respond to Karachi’s legitimate complaints and grievances,” Umar said, adding that Governor Ismail and Prime Minister Imran Khan were personally interested in these operations themselves.

“He (the Prime Minister) calls meetings, demands deadlines and presses all of us to live up to the expectations of the people of Karachi for development projects.”

The Federal Minister also gave updates on the progress of projects associated with the Karachi Transformation Plan, saying that a meeting has been called for a revised timetable for the Greater Karachi Water Supply Program (Project K- IV) since the schedule given for October 2023 was not accepted. He added that a consultant had been appointed for the Karachi Circular Railway and that there was a similar speed in clearing storm sewer encroachments.

Regarding the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), Umar said work has started on the prototype of a bus which “will be completed next month (March)”.

“We hope to start delivering the buses in June,” Umar said, adding that the goal was to have the Green Line operational by July and August.

“For the first time in the history of Karachi and Pakistan, a modern transportation system will operate in this city.”

He said the tender for the entire intelligent transport system, the computerized system responsible for managing and coordinating the bus service, also opened on February 11 and will be awarded shortly.

The Green Line was first announced in 2014 under the previous PML-N government and officially inaugurated in 2016 by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who at the time said “it will be more beautiful than the bus from the Lahore metro “.

The components of the project include 22 bus stations, escalators and elevators, a bus depot in the town of Surjani and a command and control center in Saddar. The project was due to be completed in December 2017, but was later postponed to April 2018. The project has been hit by repeated delays, while the Supreme Court has expressed resentment over the excessive delays in the completion of transport-related projects in Karachi in March 2020.

Last month Umar gave a new timeline for the project and said it would be up and running later in the year.

