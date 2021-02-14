Politics
Boris Johnson optimistic about prospects for easing lockdown
Boris Johnson has said he is optimistic he can make plans for a cautious easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England later this month.
The prime minister said that while the overall number of cases remained high, the infection rate began to decline as the roll-out of the vaccination program made tremendous progress.
I am optimistic, I will not hide it from you. I am optimistic but we have to be careful, he told reporters during a visit to a vaccine factory in Teesside yesterday (Saturday).
His comments came as scientists continued to urge caution in the face of easing current controls when Mr Johnson presented his roadmap for exiting the lockdown for England on February 22.
A scientist briefing the government said ministers risked a third wave of the pandemic as big as the current pandemic if they act too quickly, while senior NHS officials said the health service remained under enormous pressure.
Ministers are confident, however, that the immunization program is on track to meet the goal of providing a vaccine supply to everyone in the four main priority groups, including those over 70 years old, by the end of the year. Monday deadline.
Mr Johnson said the effectiveness of the vaccines in helping to reduce infection rates would be key in determining how quickly they could ease restrictions.
While the number is starting to go down and maybe go down pretty quickly, we have to look at the data very, very carefully, he said.
What will also be very important is the effectiveness of the vaccines if they work the way we hope and make sure they really help, along with the lockdown, reduce the incidence. It’s essential.
The Prime Minister said the government’s priority remained the opening of schools in England on March 8, followed by other sectors if conditions allowed.
Raising our kids is our number one priority, but then working forward, opening up non-essential retail as well, and then in due course as we can cautiously and cautiously fine of course, we also want to open up hospitality, he mentioned.
I will try to explain as much as possible, in as much detail as possible, always understanding that we must be wary of the course of the disease. We don’t want to be forced into some sort of retreat or reverse ferret.
The Prime Minister, who was visiting the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies plant in Billingham where the new Novavax vaccine will be manufactured, echoed Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who suggested that a combination of vaccines and therapeutics could make Covid-19 a manageable illness like the seasonal flu.
A new disease like this will take time for humanity to adjust, but we are, he said.
I think in due course it will become something we just live with. Some people will be more vulnerable than others, which is inevitable.
Previously, Professor Steven Riley, a member of the Spi-M modeling group, had warned that while the rollout of the vaccination program had been incredibly successful, that didn’t mean checks could simply be dropped.
No vaccine is perfect. I think scientists are really worried. We don’t want to show it’s an excellent but not perfect vaccine by having another big wave in the UK, he told BBC Radio 4 Today.
If, for some reason, we choose to simply pretend that (the coronavirus) is no longer there, then there is the potential to revert to a wave of similar size to the one we are currently in.
Meanwhile, NHS Confederation President Lord Adebowale expressed concern that March 8 was still too early for schools to return.
He said the NHS workforce was on its knees and could not afford another spike.
I understand the pressure to open schools. We have to do it safely. I think it’s the middle or the end of March that we should reassess, he told the Today program.
However, Mr Johnson remains under pressure from some Tory MPs to continue lifting restrictions and reopening the economy as quickly as possible.
Former Cabinet Minister David Davis said: There will come a time when there will be a death rate from Covid, but it’s at a normal level and then we have to deal with that. Obviously, we always try to prevent it, but we accept it.
