Palestine Welcomes Turkey’s Industrial Zone to W. Bank





RAMALLAH from Palestine The Palestinian government has welcomed the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to create an industrial zone in the city of Jenin in the West Bank. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Palestinian Economy Minister Khaled Al-Osaily said Turkish support amounted to $ 10 million and was intended for the internal structure of the industrial zone. "There is a plan for Turkish factories to operate in the [industrial] area, "Al-Osaily said. According to the Palestinian minister, the industrial zone will be implemented in two phases: the first is funded by Germany at a cost of around 24 million euros and includes all external infrastructure and is expected to be completed by mid -2021. The second phase, which targets internal infrastructure, is funded by Turkey and will cost around $ 10 million. He should be ready soon. On Saturday, the Turkish Official Gazette published a decision by Erdogan allowing the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) to establish an industrial zone in Jenin. Al-Osaily thanked the Turkish president, the government and the people "for their political positions and for their support for the Palestinian economy". Expressing the hope that the presence of Turkish factories will boost Palestinian exports, Al-Osaily also expects about 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs to be created in the process. The idea of ​​creating a free industrial zone in Jenin started in 1999 but was blocked several times before being practically launched last year. The planned industrial zone covers 1,100 dunams (one dunam equals 1,000 square meters) and is located approximately three kilometers north of downtown Jenin. Food factories, textile factories and factories for the installation of cars will be built there. * Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara contributed to this report







