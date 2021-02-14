In a polarized Asia-Pacific, democracy should be a goal, not a club

Author: Dan Slater, University of Michigan

Polarization has torn the United States apart. Under former US President Donald Trump, it almost tore American democracy apart.

But America isn’t just polarized on the inside. He faces a polarized Pacific. Relations with China hit their lowest point after normalization after Trump’s years in power, when Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping simultaneously propagated their strongman personality cults.

With Trump’s departure, ironically, polarization overseas could worsen even as U.S. President Joe Biden harnessed the success of his presidency to taming polarization at home.

Republican aggression towards China during the Trump years was almost certainly tempered, at least marginally, by the constraints of office. A complete collapse of relations between the United States and China risked creating a huge mess under Republicans watch. Now in the opposition, the Republicans no longer have the responsibility of power to retain them.

However, inadvertently, Bidens’ fixation on the internal unit could trap him in a downward spiral with China. At a time when Democrats and Republicans can hardly agree on anything, they are increasingly unanimous on the Chinese threat. An enemy shared abroad can serve as a calming balm for polarization at home.

If the Republican warmongering towards China accelerates, Biden may feel compelled to keep pace. First, to protect its flank from mild attacks on China or being too permissive towards China, damaging the human rights record under Xi. Second, because it would at least give him one question that Democrats and Republicans could still come together on.

The relentless global drumbeat of COVID-19 and climate change is a strong signal that coordinated action between great powers like the United States and China is more vital than ever. Still, it seems more elusive than ever.

All of the complexities of trans-Pacific politics flatten into a conflict between the United States and China. Just as polarization within a country marginalizes those who do not identify with any of the poles, a polarized Pacific is one where the interests of the main players, even in North East and South East Asia, are set aside.

Even when an event too important to ignore occurs, such as the recent coup in Myanmar, this flattening is evident. Rather than appreciating the common interests of the United States and China in the stability of Myanmars or the historical complexities of the country, the speech quickly turns into a zero sum conflict of influence.

To warn of a new cold war between the United States and China is in fact to underestimate the risks. The deterioration of relations between the United States and Japan in the 1930s is a better parallel than Soviet relations in the 1950s. Then as today, a rising Asian power tested American hegemony and challenged its rules. Once again, the two sides handle the rivalry worse over time.

The Japanese parallel surpasses the Soviet parallel for an even darker reason. The past four years serve as a reminder of the centrality of racism in the political development of the United States. As John dower showed, World War II in the Pacific was also a race war. Polarization is nastiest when it activates hateful emotions, and nothing triggers hateful emotions like racism.

The more relations between the United States and China become polarized, the more sinophobia will breathe out its rancid fumes. The greatest immediate risk of conflict between the United States and China is the increase in attacks against Asian Americans and Asians on American soil.

Global politics can also become polarized as a global rivalry between democracies and dictatorships, with the United States and China leading either side.

In addition to being gratuitously antagonistic, this perspective exaggerates the ability of the United States to exercise global democratic leadership. The current mission of American democracies is not to lead, but to survive. The American experience is an endless battle to support and expand democracy, not democratic exceptionalism.

The Chinese dictatorship is not a fixed fate either. We must not lose hope that after Xi leaves, the Chinese Communist Party could solve its governance problems and rejuvenate itself through strategic democratic reforms. This is what authoritarian parties Taiwan and South Korea made in the 1980s.

Yet whenever world politics is portrayed as a great moral struggle of a US-led democratic camp against a Chinese-led dictator bloc, it makes democracy more loathsome to the Chinese people. Democracy is most appealing when expressed as a universal value and practice, and not as a status marker for joining an exclusive club.

The United States is rightly re-engaging its Asian alliances after four years of decline. But there are costs involved in making these alliances a club that strives to defeat a rival club. This exacerbates the polarization in the short term and makes democratization in Asia an even harder goal to achieve, including in China in the long term.

Dan Slater is professor of political science at the University of Michigan and director of the Weiser Center for Emerging Democracies (WCED). He is also a non-resident member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.