Henan DR brings new hope to Naya Pakistan housing project





LAHORE: Build a house. In Pakistan, it is an act that people in middle and middle income families aspire to participate in their entire lives. For most people, this is a yearning not only for comfortable housing, but for permanence, a tangible proof of social security and a sense of grounding. And for most of these people, it’s a dream that doesn’t come true or ends up spending a lifetime of savings.

It is a long and difficult journey. An average person would have to diligently save their whole life to be able to afford the luxury of buying a plot, even a small plot of 2-5 marla, due to the rising property prices in Pakistan. And even if someone does manage to do it, there is the high cost of building a house. There is no culture of entrepreneurs – and a house is built over the years, with the concern to find the best bricks and the best labor at the cheapest price.

Homelessness is a huge problem in Pakistan. Out of a population of 220 million, at least 20 million people lack adequate housing and live in slums. As a young population enters its mature years, building a house becomes more and more elusive. This fact was one of the reasons why Prime Minister Imran Khan made the Naya Pakistan housing program one of his flagship initiatives in government.

While the plan to build tens of millions of homes has been called ambitious, the entry of Easy Prefabricated Homes (Private) Limited, a Chinese prefabricated house company, could be a major step towards achieving this goal. . The easy-to-assemble, eco-friendly, and high-quality homes could be just what Pakistan’s homelessness epidemic might need. Currently the company is in talks with the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, as has been confirmed to Profit, and an announcement could be on the cards very soon in this regard. And the story of the company’s arrival in Pakistan is encouraging.

The article continues after this announcement

A matter of trust

Easy Prefabricated Homes (Limited) is a company 100% owned by a Chinese businessman named Huang Daoyoun. Although this is the name of his company in Pakistan, he is the chairman of Henan DR Construction, a private company that has grown to be huge in China, Africa and other parts of the world. The company has a history of innovative design and a very unique approach to construction problems. Their portfolio in the construction industry ranges from skyscraper windows to nuclear chimneys. It is all very impressive and raises the question, why did they decide to settle in Pakistan?

According to well-placed sources, the seeds for this venture were sown during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to China in 2018, where he met Huang and other members of the Henan DR. The prime minister was not originally planned to meet Huang and the company also did not seek to meet. However, someone close to the prime minister was aware of the work Henan DR was doing and believed it would be exactly the kind of opportunity Pakistan was looking for. They acted as an intermediary and a meeting between Imran Khan and the president of the company was organized.

The Prime Minister was immediately impressed with the technology that Henan DR had to offer. Most people’s conception of manufactured homes is that they are unreliable, fragile, and are only temporary structures. But with their technological advance, Henan DR offered walls made of cold-formed steel slabs and reinforced polystyrene sheets. Thick, sturdy, and as tough as nails, these houses require no bricks or cement, are easy to assemble, and most importantly, are also quick and cheap to assemble. Earthquake, fire and most things nature-proof these houses were guaranteed for 70 years, and the kind of 2-3 units of marla that were needed for the Naya Pakistan housing project could be fully prepared. In a week. It was a dream situation, and for Imran Khan, a way to prove his critics wrong.

However, this is where there was a slight stalemate. The prime minister liked the idea of ​​the prefabricated houses that Henan DR was proposing, but new to government, did not want to disrupt his plan to fix the balance of payments and was furious to see an increase in imports for his familiar projects. It was there that he made an offer to Henan DR – accepting an offer to set up a factory in Pakistan to produce their materials and build these houses. It was a bold offer. Why would Henan DR want to move to Pakistan and make a major investment in a country where they had no guarantee of orders or demand? Especially since they would not trust the will of Pakistanis to live in prefabricated houses – a new concept in the country.

Despite this, Huang accepted the Prime Minister’s request and saw potential in Pakistan. Ultimately, it is the tact and diplomacy of the prime ministers that should be credited with this success. As a person close to both sides revealed, Huang was constantly impressed by the prime minister’s sincerity and has always supported and said that Imran Khan speaks from the heart. With the promise of no bureaucratic red ribbon and no direct line to the prime minister’s office, Henan DR arrived in Pakistan. It was all they needed. After arriving here, without any government assistance, they bought six acres of land in Faisalabad M3 Industrial Park so that they could conduct operations in a Special Economic Zone. Since then, they have built a number of sampling houses and have also produced their basic materials in Pakistan, which they could even export to regions like Africa where they already have a large existing market. Although nothing has been finalized or announced yet, talks with the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority are ongoing and should proceed positively.

How it will work

There have already been many requests from the private sector to allow them to use this new technology. The offer is attractive. Houses can be built in a week, without the intervention of heavy machinery, without bricks, without cement, with low labor costs. Apart from being fast and cheap, the houses are also reliable. Made of reinforced sheets in metal frames 9 to 14 cm thick and 10 × 5 feet in size, the houses are completely secure. On top of that, they’re fire retardant, soundproof, and insulated – with a noticeable six degrees Celsius difference between indoor and outdoor temperatures.

Add to that the fact that since there is no brick or cement involved, there are no issues such as seepage and cracks on the walls or peeling paint. The houses, once assembled, are also delivered in exquisite condition with the painted walls, lighting, electricity, heating and plumbing all done. For the sample units made for the Naya Pakistan housing project, the company built 3 marla houses which have two bedrooms, one bathroom and a living room was assembled in three hours, which would have greatly impressed Naya Pakistan Housing. Authority. The total cost for a single unit like this amounts to a total of Rs 2-2.2 million.

The Henans goal is to be the place of choice when anyone in Pakistan is planning to create a general civilian residential building of two stories or less, with the ideal size for houses being 3 to 5 marlas. Low-rise buildings such as hospitals, schools and barracks can also be constructed with these materials and model schools are already being developed for areas like Balochistan.

In the eight months that he settled in Pakistan, Easy Homes is now fully operational in Pakistan. The recent model houses built by them which cover areas ranging from 3.5 marlas to 7 marlas. Completely moisture proof due to the absence of bricks and cement, the houses do not have problems such as paint peeling and do not present a fire hazard. In natural disasters, their survival rate is over 90%. Their thermal conductivity and energy saving are also far beyond the national standard. Easy Homes is bringing dynamic and perhaps revolutionary change to Pakistan. At times like these, it is a time of hope and should be greeted as such.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos