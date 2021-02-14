Pilgrimage of Jokowi and Gibran to Sudjiatmi Tomb in Karanganyar





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) took the time to return to Solo, after a working visit to Pacitan Regency, East Java, on Sunday (2/14). In his hometown, he then made a pilgrimage to the graves of his parents, Sujiatmi Notomihardjo and Widjiatmo Notomihardjo in Dukuh Mundu, Selokaton village, Gondangrejo district, Karanganyar. Participating in this activity, the eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was the first to arrive at the tomb. Meanwhile, Jokowi arrived at the grave at 3:05 p.m. WIB in a black B 1197 RFS sedan. The pilgrimage takes place in private and lasts only about 15 minutes. The greatest care is taken TNI, The police and the presidential security force (Paspampres). After the pilgrimage, the former mayor of Solo returned to his private residence in Kelurahan Sumber, Banjarsari. Jokowi left the grave site, opening the car window and greeting the residents who came around the grave. “Previously, President Jokowi was accompanied by Mas Gibran. The pilgrimage is only 15 minutes away. Mas Gibran came first, Pak Jokowi followed, ”said Mundu village tomb keeper Sidik Suramto. After the pilgrimage, he continued, the president-elect and mayor of Solo then drove home in a car. As usual, the pilgrimage was led by President Jokowi with a prayer reading. After praying followed by seedlings of flowers. “I was told there was a pilgrimage plan for the Jokowi family on Wednesday,” he said. According to him, after completing the pilgrimage, President Jokowi advised him to guard the tomb by cleaning it daily. Meanwhile, on the way home, a number of bodyguards from President Jokowi’s group distributed dozens of basic food packages from Jalan Raya Solo-Purwodadi’s side. Even though it was drizzling, the locals were still excited to fight for basic foodstuffs. “I am happy when Pak Jokowi goes on a pilgrimage, he often receives food packages,” said Indri Astuti, one of the local residents. According to Astuti, the food packaging he received was in the form of rice, sugar, canned tea and 1 liter of bottled oil. Indri claimed to have received news of Jokowi’s return to make a pilgrimage from other residents. He waited immediately at the door of the tomb. [ded]







