Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Modi praises the Indian Gulf Diaspora; mentions “ the Vande Bharat mission ” saying “ it was an honor to serve them ”





PM Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI Highlights “ The government has always been sensitive to the needs of the Indian diaspora, especially in the Gulf ” More than 50 Lakh Indians returned home as part of the Vande Bharat mission. Many of them were from Kerala ‘ “ It was the honor of our government to serve them at such a delicate time ” New Delhi: During a brief visit to Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf region. Referring to the “Vande Bharat mission” to bring back stranded Indians, the Prime Minister said it was an honor to serve them at such a delicate time. “I shared meals with them and interacted with them. More than 50 Lakh Indians returned home as part of the Vande Bharat mission. Many of them were from Kerala. It was the honor of our government to serve them at such a delicate time, ”he added. He also assured the Diaspora by saying that Indians working in the Gulf should know that they have the full support of our government. India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf “It has been an honor to be able to spend time with them during my previous visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain,” the Prime Minister said. In Kerala, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation a Rs 6,000 crore petrochemical complex from the main oil tanker Bharat Petroleum here and ro-ro ships from the inland waterways of the Willingdon Islands, saying the projects would boost India’s growth trajectory. . The Prime Minister also raised the issue of the detention of Indians in the Gulf, saying that the governments of various Gulf countries have also kindly released various Indians who were unfortunately in prisons there. “ The government has always been sensitive to the needs of the Indian diaspora ” “Our government will always speak for these people. I thank the governments of various Gulf countries for their sensitive approach on this matter. The Gulf Kingdoms have answered my personal calls and have taken special care and taken care of our community, ”he added. Speaking on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the prime minister said Indians have shown that with the right opportunity they can do wonders. Let us continue to work to create these opportunities and together we will build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the prime minister said. He added that the actions taken by his government today will shape our growth trajectory in the years to come. India has the capacity to rise to the occasion and contribute to the global good, the prime minister said.







