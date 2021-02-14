China’s crackdown on Muslims spreads to resort island

SANYA, China The call to prayer still echoes through the alleys of the nearly 1,000-year-old Muslim quarter of Sanyas, where crescent-topped minarets rise above the rooftops. The government’s crackdown on the small, deeply pious community in this southern Chinese city has been subtle.

Signs on shops and homes that read Allahu akbar God is the greatest in Arabic were covered with one foot wide stickers promoting China Dream, an official nationalist slogan. The Chinese characters for halal, which means permitted under Islam, have been removed from restaurant signs and menus. Authorities closed two Islamic schools and tried twice to prohibit female students from wearing headscarves.

The Utsuls, a community of no more than 10,000 Muslims in Sanya, are among the latest to emerge as targets of the Chinese Communist Parties’ campaign against foreign influence and religions. Their unrest shows how Beijing is striving to erode the religious identity of even its smallest Muslim minorities, in an effort for a unified Chinese culture with the Han ethnic majority within it.

The new restrictions in Sanya, a town on the resort island of Hainan, mark a reversal in government policy. Until several years ago, officials supported Utsuls’ Islamic identity and their ties to Muslim countries, according to local religious leaders and residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation from the government. government.