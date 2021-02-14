Politics
China’s crackdown on Muslims spreads to resort island
SANYA, China The call to prayer still echoes through the alleys of the nearly 1,000-year-old Muslim quarter of Sanyas, where crescent-topped minarets rise above the rooftops. The government’s crackdown on the small, deeply pious community in this southern Chinese city has been subtle.
Signs on shops and homes that read Allahu akbar God is the greatest in Arabic were covered with one foot wide stickers promoting China Dream, an official nationalist slogan. The Chinese characters for halal, which means permitted under Islam, have been removed from restaurant signs and menus. Authorities closed two Islamic schools and tried twice to prohibit female students from wearing headscarves.
The Utsuls, a community of no more than 10,000 Muslims in Sanya, are among the latest to emerge as targets of the Chinese Communist Parties’ campaign against foreign influence and religions. Their unrest shows how Beijing is striving to erode the religious identity of even its smallest Muslim minorities, in an effort for a unified Chinese culture with the Han ethnic majority within it.
The new restrictions in Sanya, a town on the resort island of Hainan, mark a reversal in government policy. Until several years ago, officials supported Utsuls’ Islamic identity and their ties to Muslim countries, according to local religious leaders and residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation from the government. government.
The party has said its restrictions on Islam and Muslim communities are aimed at curbing violent religious extremism. He used this justification to justify a crackdown on Muslims in the far west region of Xinjiang, following a series of attacks Seven years ago. But Sanya saw little disturbance.
The tightening of control over the Utsuls reveals the true face of the Chinese Communist campaign against local communities, said Ma Haiyun, an assistant professor at Frostburg State University in Maryland who studies Islam in China. It’s about trying to strengthen state control. It is purely anti-Islam.
The Chinese government has repeatedly denied opposing Islam. But under Xi Jinping, its main leader, the party demolished mosques, ancient shrines and Islamic domes and minarets in northwest and central China. Its crackdown has been heavily focused on the Uyghurs, a Central Asian Muslim minority of 11 million people in Xinjiang, many of whom have been held in mass detention camps and forced to renounce Islam.
The effort to sinicize Islam accelerated in 2018 after the Council of State, the Chinese cabinet, issued a confidential directive ordering officials to prevent the faith from interfering with secular life and office States. The directive warned against Arabization and the influence of Saudi Arabia, or Saudiization, in mosques and schools.
In Sanya, the party attacks a group that occupies an important place in China’s relations with the Islamic world. The Utsuls welcomed Muslims from all over the country in search of the mild climates of Hainan Province, and they served as a bridge to Muslim communities in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Utsuls’ Islamic identity has been celebrated for years by the government as China sought to strengthen ties with the Arab world. These ties have been key to the Mr. Xis Belt and Road Initiative, a program designed to fund infrastructure projects around the world and increase Beijing’s political influence in the process.
The Utsuls have become an important base for Muslims who have moved abroad to find their roots and investigate their ancestors, said an government opinion in 2017 welcoming the role of Islam in Hainan in the Belt and Road plan. To date, they have received thousands of academics and friends from over a dozen countries and regions, and provide an important window for cultural exchanges among the peoples of the South China Sea.
Although officially considered to be part of the largest ethnic minority in China, the Hui, the Utsuls see themselves as culturally distinct from other Muslim communities in the country.
They are Sunni Muslims, believed to be descended from the Cham, long-distance fishermen and maritime traders of the Champa Kingdom, who ruled for centuries along Vietnam’s central and southern coasts. As early as the 10th century, Cham refugees fled war in what is now central Vietnam and traveled to Hainan, a tropical island the size of Maryland.
Over the centuries, the Utsuls maintained strong ties with Southeast Asia and continued to practice Islam largely unhindered. But during the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s and early 1970s, itinerant bands of Red Guards devoted to Mao Zedong destroyed mosques in villages in Utsul, as they did across China.
When China opened up to the world in the early 1980s, the Utsuls began to revive their Islamic traditions. Many families have reconnected with long-missing relatives in Malaysia and Indonesia, including a former Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, whose maternal grandfather was a Utsul who grew up in Sanya.
To this day, many Utsuls, also known as Utsats, speak a distinct Chamic language similar to that still used in parts of Vietnam and Cambodia, in addition to Chinese. A sour tamarind fish stew infused with Southeast Asian flavors remains the local specialty, and the elders tell the stories of their ancestors’ migration to Hainan. Women wear colorful, sometimes beaded or embroidered scarves that cover their hair, ears and neck, a style similar to the headgear worn by Muslim women in Malaysia and Indonesia.
Yusuf Liu, a Malaysian-Chinese writer who has studied the Utsuls, said the group was able to preserve a distinct identity because they were geographically isolated for centuries and held firmly to their religious beliefs. He noted that the Utsuls were similar in many ways to the Malays.
They share many of the same characteristics, including language, dress, history, blood ties, and food, Mr. Liu said.
As Sanyas’ tourist economy has exploded over the past two decades, Utsuls’s ties to the Middle East have also grown. The young men traveled to Saudi Arabia for Islamic studies. Community leaders have created schools for children and adults to study Arabic. They began to build domes and minarets for their mosques, moving away from the traditional Chinese architectural style.
Although there have been a few clashes between Utsuls and neighboring Han over the past decades, most of them have lived in peace, with both groups benefiting from the recent surge in tourism. In contrast, Beijing has long tried to suppress Uyghur resistance to Chinese rule, which has at times been violent. The party said its policies in Xinjiang had curbed what it called terrorism and religious extremism.
But over the past two years, even in Sanya, authorities have pushed to limit overt expressions of faith and ties to the Arab world.
Local mosque leaders said they were told to remove the loudspeakers that broadcast the call to prayer from the top of the minarets and place them on the floor and, more recently, to turn down the volume as well. Construction of a new mosque was halted in a dispute over its imposing dimensions and supposedly Arab architectural elements; its concrete skeleton now collects dust. The city has banned children under 18 from studying Arabic, residents said.
Utsul residents said they want to learn Arabic not only to better understand Islamic texts, but also to communicate with Arab tourists who, before the pandemic, came to their restaurants, hotels and mosques. Some residents have expressed frustration at the new restrictions, saying they have questioned China’s promise to respect its 56 officially recognized ethnic groups.
A local religious leader who studied for five years in Saudi Arabia said the community had been told they were no longer allowed to build domes.
Mosques in the Middle East are like that. We want to build ours like this to look like mosques and not just houses, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity because some residents had recently been briefly detained for criticizing the government. (As a sign of the sensitivity of the problem, half a dozen plainclothes police asked us in Sanya about our reporting in mosques.)
The community sometimes resisted. In September, parents and students in Utsul protested outside schools and government offices after several public schools banned girls from wearing scarves in class. Weeks later, authorities overturned the order, a rare reverence in the face of public pressure.
Yet the government sees the assimilation of China’s diverse ethnic minorities as the key to building a stronger nation.
We must use ethnic differences as the basis on which to build a unified Chinese consciousness, said Xiong Kunxin, professor of ethnic studies at Peking Minzu University. This is the direction of China’s future development.
For now, the Utsuls are in a difficult coexistence with the authorities.
In the center of the courtyard of the Nankai mosques, a red Chinese flag flies about the same height as the tops of the minarets.
Keith Bradsher reported from Sanya and Amy Qin from Taipei, Taiwan. Amy Chang Chien contributed reporting from Taipei.
