Get ready: Boris Johnson will throw everything at the independence movement

PRE-HOLYROOD, the least enviable gig in politics was the Scottish Shadow Secretary of State. At that time, the Secretary of State himself, always himself, had a battery of officials to cover the various internal files over which he had the titular supervision.

It also had a junior ministerial team to which various portfolio audits were delegated. So, we had the glorious days when the rather chic guy who looked after Ag and Fish, was also in charge of the culture of the nation. Presumably on the grounds that the latter could be done with the help of any ancient skill set at hand. Cows? Art Galeries? Pretty much the same, you don’t know.

His shadow, on the other hand, had nothing to live with except his spirits. A little bit of work in the 18 years of serial Tory governments until Blessed Tony broke the spell in 1997.

Even then, Tory Secretaries of State at least gave lip service to the idea that they were the champion of Scotland in the cabinet, rather than the cabinet’s agent provocateur in Caledonia.

George Younger, a pretty fancy bloke in his own right, bought himself more than a few brownie points, when he publicly informed Lady Thatcher that if Ravenscraig was racked, so was he.

In the end, of course, this offer of political self-immolation failed to save the steelworks of Lanarkshire from going the way of so much of Scottish heavy industry. And, for towns like Motherwell, the rubble heap left behind by iconic towers descending has proven to be a powerful visual metaphor for a heartbroken community.

Younger’s immediate successor, Malcolm Rifkind, was another guy who took courageous pills and tried to suggest to his glorious leader that devolution wasn’t necessarily the work of the devil. I understand that his scars have finally healed.

When the keeper finally changed in the 1990s, the late Donald Dewar got the red box he had long dreamed of, after setting up thankless jobs in Social Security and elsewhere. And of course, he graduated as prime minister following the success of the 1997 referendum.

So after Holyrood, you might reasonably ask what is a

Secretary of State for Scotland, as the country in question has its own government, with an assorted set of cabinet secretaries and accompanying assistance meetings.

Yet the post prevailed under the Labor, Conservative and Lib Democrat coalition governments, although it was sometimes linked to other departments like transport, a tacit admission that Scotland did not need much more that a part of work in this courageous new devolutionary world.

So you might have found it more than a little maddening when the post morphed into what we might call Secretary of State vs Scotland, given the track record of recent incumbents. Especially since they came from party ranks, the Scots have chosen not to give a majority since the 1950s.

However, the less this anachronistic office has to do with the actual governance of Scotland, the more staff and premises it seems to need dramatically improved. The less essential the work, the more grandiose his vanity.

So we have the seven story building near Waverley, a lovely new home for current Secretary of State Alister Jack and his pal the Advocate General.

Not that it’s billed as such; pray silence for the first of two UK government hubs – another is en route in Dear Green Place – which will house thousands of officials who will relocate from England. And there’s even a closet room for when Boris feels safe enough to return.

It is the hub like Trojan Horse.

THIS IS a play with the current “charm offensive” in the name of the union, which I dare say most natives will find more offensive than charming. Not least when they calculate that they are spitting out their personal taxes so that many expensive employed people can tell them how and why they are wrong.

Not only is a new Union unit staffed at stupendous expense – knowledge of Scotland desirable but not essential – but the staff of the Scotland office has grown to over 80. You could lazily asking yourself what they all do with their day, being “idle” not chosen at random.

However, we do know that the department within a ministry that deals with what is timidly called “communications” these days has more than tripled. These are the minions who are hired to tell you how wonderful the Union is, how much we depend on largesse from Westminster and, soon after grabbing many powers from Holyrood and after Brexit, how many great projects they will be. funding.

This is perhaps the most insidious part of the British government’s determination to reverse any plans to separate Scotland from Planet Johnson. It’s what you might call a small improvement by sticking union flags on innocent packets of Scotland-grown fruit and veg. This time, what will be wrapped in the flag are initiatives designed to give substance to the next report on Union Connectivity.

You will recall that one of the specialties of the PM is to come up with big, bold and whimsical notions that cost exorbitant sums of money at the planning stage, but never materialize.

There was this pretty garden bridge to build over the Thames; clearly essential since this poor and neglected waterway has only 200 existing bridges, 27 tunnels and six public ferries. And what about Boris Airport, which was also to be built in the Thames Estuary, rather than having another runway at Heathrow – a plan the Prime Minister was so hostile to that he promised to s ” lie in front of tractors leading the way. Until the Supreme Court gave its approval at the end of last year.

But hold on. There’s an even bigger and bolder Boris brainstorming right at your fingertips. The one who will surely bring those whiny jocks to his point of view. Nothing less than a tunnel between Scotland and Ireland for just £ 20 billion. For the time being. I can’t tell you if anyone has mentioned to the blonde that the seabed in question is currently littered with dropped ammunition.

READ MORE: Scottish independence: Boris Johnson’s union leadership to ‘triple in size’

It doesn’t matter. What matters is something else that can be announced with fanfare, knowing that by the time the project rolls out it will arguably be long gone from Downing Street.

Don’t make mistakes. All this frenetic activity that is emerging just three months before the next Scottish election is no accident. Everything except the kitchen sink will be screened on Project Scotland in the weeks and months to come.

And those Union Unity folks who aren’t busy assuring tartan voters that all kinds of goodies are on their way if they just want to stay with their adorable big brother, will rush to their calculators, using all the arithmetic tricks they can find to “prove” that we can’t do it alone.

Yet the Scotland they would court with promises of undying dedication, the country they would strive to keep united at the hip, has long since gotten their number.

That I know. The last two Conservative Secretaries of State “for” Scotland have been little more than backbone spokespersons for their London lords and masters.

Just as the remnants of the Scottish Tories’ presence in Westminster have been characterized by a band of shameless bandits voting against the best interests of Scotland at all times.

Turn off the fake charm, folks, or I’ll be seriously offended.