15 Turkish sailors arrive in Turkey after their rescue





ISTANBUL / ANKARA Fifteen Turkish sailors arrived in Istanbul early Sunday after they were kidnapped by pirates off the Nigerian coast. The sailors were taken to the Turkish embassy in Abuja, Nigeria early Saturday under strict security. Turkish Ambassador Melih Ulueren and other officials greeted the sailors who were kidnapped after their Liberian-flagged vessel was hijacked by pirates. The crew were rescued on Friday and brought back to Turkey via a Turkish Airlines flight. They were greeted by their families and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Istanbul Airport. Upon arriving in their homeland after being captive for 21 days, Captain Mustafa Kaya told reporters: “We won our freedom after 21 days, now we are happy to meet our families. [The feeling of] Coming back to our country cannot be described in words. “ Kaya thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu and Ambassador Ulueren for their assistance. “They made all kinds of sacrifices they could. In addition, our company has always been with us in these negotiations by being extremely cautious, ”he said. Stating that they had an adventurous time in the forest under harsh conditions for 21 days, Kaya said they were kept in the same environment as reptiles and dangerous animals. “We were still in the custody of armed people. But we were not exposed to any physical violence or treatment, ”he said, adding that sometimes they had psychological difficulties. Kaya said the hackers were convinced by negotiations led by representatives of their company, Borealis, in Germany and the UK. Unsal Dilsiz, another sailor, said that an Azerbaijani sailor among them was killed and he regretted the incident, expressing his condolences with his family. Ahead of the sailors’ arrival in Turkey, Cavusoglu announced the return trip on Twitter on Saturday evening. “We are waiting for you with your families,” he said. During the attack, 15 of the 19 members of Mozart’s crew were kidnapped on January 23. One, an Azerbaijani national, was killed. After the attack, the ship dropped anchor at Port-Gentil, but with only three surviving crew members on board. They were taken to Turkey on January 30. The vessel was managed by Borealis Maritime, a company based in London and Hamburg, Germany. * Written by Sena Guler. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







