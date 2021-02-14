PM Modi catches fleeting sight of India-England test match during visit to Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi clicked on an aerial photo of the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday during the ongoing cricket test between India and England during a visit to Chennai. He shared the photo on Twitter with an interesting caption.

“I had a fleeting sight of an interesting test match in Chennai,” Prime Minister Modi said in the tweet.

The Prime Minister arrived at Chennai Airport from Delhi on Sunday morning and took a helicopter ride to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where he unveiled a number of development plans for Tamil Nadu.

India face England today in the second session of Matchday 2 of the India-England Second Test match. India had resumed with a score of 300 overnight for six and managed 329 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, losing the remaining four wickets in record time.

Led by Ashwin (5/43), the Indian attack did a much better job than the first Test. Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/22) and left arm spinner Axar Patel (2/40) took two wickets each.

Last month, PM Modi congratulated the Indian team on their historic series victory in Australia. India won the series 2-1 by beating The Gabba in the final test.

In a spectacular victory, an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the Test final winning praise from Indian leaders, international critics and host players. “We are all delighted with the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible everywhere. As was their remarkable intention, courage and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your efforts. future, ”PM Modi had tweeted.

PM Modi was in Chennai for a three-hour visit for the unveiling and cornerstone laying ceremony of several key city projects. He will also travel to Kerala later today.