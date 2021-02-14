Politics
Inside China’s Quiet Flex on Myanmar Coup
China, with its propensity to cover up the truth, reacted with surreal moderation to the February 1 coup by the Burmese army. Global Times, the English-language daily Communist Party of China, simply described it as “a major cabinet reshuffle.”
Earlier, immediately after the coup, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Wenbin, issued a more terse but meaningful diplomatic statement: “All parties concerned in Myanmar should settle their differences. “in order to” maintain political stability. “
Here’s the reality behind that empty statement: Everything that happens in Myanmar, which has a vast border with China, is of utmost importance to Beijing. For China, political stability in Myanmar is essential to ensure that China’s economic investments in the country continue unimpeded. What do the rulers of the Forbidden City hate most? Unexpected and sudden changes even if it is possible that Beijing was informed in advance of this “reshuffle”.
For the two countries, geopolitical imperatives and economic necessities are combined in a complex, strategically important and long-standing Sino-Burmese relationship.
But who benefits from the coup? How can China better protect its interests at the dawn of this new era in Myanmar’s turbulent history? Will China benefit from the military’s return to the forefront, if only because this event symbolizes a setback in U.S. Asian politics? Since the time of Obama, this policy has depended on a strategy of support for democratic countries which can balance the rise of China in the Asia-Pacific region.
Until then, Beijing was courting Aung San Suu Kyi, the former dissident-turned-ruler of Myanmar. This court led Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the February 1 coup, to worry about Beijing’s persistent double-dealing: China must guarantee a solid relationship with any leader of Myanmar, but there is still a “at the same time” clause in its strategy because the Middle Empire always keeps two irons in the fire.
A more democratic Myanmar would provoke an ideological conflict with China.
Posing as a friend and ally of Myanmar, China, for its own sake, arms several ethnic guerrillas who fight the Myanmar army and whose rear bases are located on the Chinese border. This allows Beijing to present itself as a “peacemaker” and a key interlocutor in the hitherto unproductive peace process between these guerrillas and the Myanmar government.
In 2017, Aung San Suu Kyi traveled to Beijing where she officially announced Myanmar’s participation in the famous Chinese program “New Silk Roads”. The two countries then signed an agreement to develop the “China-Myanmar Economic Corridor”, which aims to strengthen Sino-Burmese cooperation.
On the ground, these initiatives have taken the form of large infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a new main road connecting the border town of Muse to Mandalay, Myanmar’s second largest city. There was also the construction of a deep-water port at Kyaukpyu, on the Bay of Bengal, an area that already serves as an oil and gas terminal for pipelines supplying China’s Yunnan province. This allows the Chinese to receive Myanmar’s offshore gas and oil directly from the Indian Ocean without making the long detour through the Strait of Malacca to reach Shanghai, Tianjin or other ports on the Pacific coast. Significantly, this strait could be blocked in the event of a conflict between Beijing and Taiwan.
Xi Jinping with Aung San Suu Kyi in January 2020 Photo: Xie Huanchi / Xinhua via ZUMA Wire
Since 2015, however, Myanmar has been actively expanding its ties with Western countries in addition to those it already had with Japan, Thailand and Singapore. It also managed to reduce its debt to China by 26%, although the People’s Republic of China remains its main trading partner.
A former political science professor at Beijing’s Tsinghua University, Wu Qiang, argued in an interview with Radio Free Asia that the coup may ultimately prove to be good business for Beijing. “ If Myanmar had continued on the path of democracy under the leadership of [Aung San Suu Kyi], its foreign policy could have evolved in the direction of strengthening ties with Washington. And for now, there is no conflict between Myanmar and China in terms of economic interests. On the other hand, a more democratic Myanmar would provoke an ideological conflict with China. “
Aung San Suu Kyi had tried to maintain a cordial relationship with the Chinese leader, President Xi Jinping. In the West, she has been totally discredited for her inaction following the torture and massacre of tens of thousands of members of the Rohingya minority. More than 700,000 Rohingya refugees have since fled to Bangladesh.
The “men in green” have a real ally.
The insurmountable constraint of the realities of the all-great-power diplomatic doctrine should lead China to support the leaders in place, because it is in its interest. This makes it unlikely that Beijing will cause tension with the new military administration in the name of a random defense of Aung San Suu Kyi.
In the last years of dictatorship at the turn of this century, the rulers of the Tatmadaw, Myanmar’s armed forces, felt it was time to open up the country in an attempt to break free from China’s suffocating embrace and to reduce the level of dependence on China. their neighbor. Such flawless nationalism, however, risks complicating relations between Beijing and Naypyidaw (capital of Myanmar). And the “men in green” of the Burmese army have already found a de facto ally in China. The posturing of Washington and European countries may not change this relationship much.
