UAE-based Pakistani expat takes initiative to streamline recruitment of migrant workers





Workers have their blood sugar and blood pressure checked at a health awareness camp by the Pakistani Association's medical wing in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi-based Pakistani expatriate welfare project to help victims of visa and recruitment fraud seek help from authorities in the UAE and Pakistan has become a major plan for migrant workers.

The Pakistani government is currently reviewing Naya Mazdoor (meaning New Labor in Urdu), a project started in 2019 by Mariam Malik, a Pakistani expatriate in the United Arab Emirates who is a professional in mass recruitment of skilled labor and skills development. business since 2006. The project took over 15 months to design and develop by Malik, who is currently in discussion with donors. She visited Pakistan in March 2020 to seek and propose the solution to the government of that country. She went because she believes Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who now heads the government, is the only politician to have expressed concern for foreign workers and to have transparency and change in his political agenda.

Plans under review

“With Naya Mazdoor, the Pakistani government is also examining a plan to create jobs and empower its working class,” said Malik, founder of the ‘Naya Mazdoor’ project. Naya Mazdoor has registered around 8,000 workers in the Gulf countries, helping victims of visa, recruitment and immigration fraud and connecting them with UAE authorities and the Pakistani government for repatriation.

– Mariam Malik

The inspiration to design and develop the solution for Pakistan came from the lack of concrete measures on the part of its government to protect its migrant workers since the 1970s and the need to plug the system and procedural loopholes that lead to the ‘exploitation, said Malik. Migrant workers in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia account for 40% of workers’ remittances to Pakistan from overseas, she added. Even though the Gulf countries have laws in place to protect migrant workers, they face hardship and exploitation due to the government’s lack of local action and reforms in Pakistan, Malik said.

Strategic orientation

His plan calls for a sustainable 360-degree solution to integrate foreign and local workers. Strategic focus is on six main areas for workforce development: enterprise development, employment, empowerment, welfare, reforms and implementation of labor laws .

For Pakistani workers in the UAE and GCC, the plan includes unprecedented levels of protection, facilitation and service by the Pakistani government to its migrant workers from pre-departure to post-deployment. Extensive data collection on its workforce, helplines, employment opportunities, protection against exploitation of job seekers, fraud and unscrupulous recruiting agents are just a few. one. Insurance and minimum wage controls set by the Pakistani government, system integrations with Gulf governments working collaboratively to quickly resolve repatriation and rescue issues are among the proposals.

Fight corruption and neglect

Malik said: “The implementation of the plan will also help fight corruption in the various Pakistani government institutions and labor-related departments and will reveal the billions of dollars lost to the Pakistani economy, including money leaving. the country through illegal channels due to the exploitation of job seekers by migrants, neglect by Pakistani authorities and unethical and illegal recruitment practices that violate international labor laws. “

The Naya Mazdoor initiative has also sparked interest from the International Labor Organization (ILO) for future collaborations.

Need for coordination

The job creation and empowerment plan as well as the proposed Naya Mazdoor initiative have been under consideration and approval by the government since April this year. It was also shared with the Ministry of Overseas, Youth Affairs, NAVTTC and CPEC for the need for a collaborative effort to resolve issues such as the exploitation of the workforce and the demand for overseas and local labor in industries such as textiles, construction including CPEC, Naya Pakistan Housing and other nationwide megaprojects.

What Naya Mazdoor is considering

Skills mapping, geo-mapping, skills improvement, re-qualification and in-depth categorization of certified skills for local and international employment. Data Mining, Analysis and Business Development to Drive Job Creation Tax Visibility and Evasion to Boost Incomes, Tax Collection, Exports, and Incentives for Industries Workplan, Collaboration and facilitation to over 15 federal and provincial ministries and departments, in addition to technical skills, training, and work related institutions and departments across Pakistan. Development of a digital database on domestic and foreign workforce through registrations, directly, through call centers and volunteers. Feedback, reports and hotline for local and foreign workers. Wage protection systems Inclusion of missing records across the country in the social safety net, eg EOBI, social security and worker protection fund. Special focus on exploitation of job seekers for local and migrant workers, and exploitation in the workplace, including children and bonded labor Prompt resolution of immigration issues of foreign workers and rescue / repatriation directly via government-to-government link

