The world looks at us with positivity It will be the decade of India PM Modi-ANI





Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the world is looking at the country with great enthusiasm and positivity and it will be India’s decade.

“One thing is for sure, the world is looking at India with great enthusiasm and positivity. It will be the decade of India and this is due to the hard work of 130 Indian crore. The Government of India is determined to do its utmost possible to support this search for inspiration and inspiration, ”he says.

“This year’s budget has once again shown the government’s commitment to reform. Particular emphasis has been placed on the development of India’s coastal areas,” he added.

Speaking after the inauguration and the laying of the foundation stone of several key projects in Chennai, the prime minister said that there are provisions in the Union budget to secure an additional credit mechanism for fisherman.

“We are proud of our fishing community. In the budget there are provisions to guarantee an additional credit mechanism for fishermen. Fishing-related infrastructure is being modernized. Modern fishing ports will be installed in 5 centers, including Chennai. For the cultivation of algae, a multipurpose algae park will emerge in Tamil Nadu, ”he said.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the government has started a movement to connect all villages with internet connectivity and the world’s largest healthcare program.

“Today India has one of the largest infrared readers in the world. We have started a movement to connect all villages with internet connectivity,” he said.

“We also have the largest healthcare program in the world and are also transforming the education sector with a focus on out-of-the-box learning and technology. These developments will provide opportunities. countless opportunities for our young people, ”he added. (ANI) Warning: The opinions expressed in the above article are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of this publisher. Unless otherwise indicated, the author writes in a personal capacity. They are not intended and should not be taken as representing any official ideas, attitudes or policies of any agency or institution.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos