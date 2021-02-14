UN-led meeting in Cyprus – Analysis

By Noor Nugali and Robert Edwards

The recent assertion by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans that the only way to resolve the Cypriot dispute is a two-state solution may have further muddied the waters, rather than helping to resolve the oldest frozen conflict in Europe.

By rejecting the reunification of Cyprus under a two-zone federal umbrella, long favored by Greece and the UN, the Turkish leader has deliberately raised the stakes ahead of a UN-led meeting to assess the possibility of resume talks.

Erdogans’ comments also came shortly after Greek and Cypriot leaders said they would only agree to a peace deal based on UN resolutions, rejecting the two-state formula backed by his government and Turkish Cypriot leaders.

The Greek Cypriots, who make up the internationally recognized government of EU members, refuse to discuss proposals for a two-state union because it involves a Turkish Cypriot sovereign authority.

UN initiatives have failed to break the deadlock since the eastern Mediterranean island suffered a de facto partition into Greek and Turkish speaking areas in 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third in response to a coup d’état in Nicosia organized by the Greek junta. .

The latest UN-sponsored negotiations at the Swiss ski resort of Crans Montana ended in failure in July 2017, supporting the talks brokered by then UN chief Kofi Annan in 2004 For the March meeting, the UN is expected to invite two Cyprus as well as foreign ministers from the three guarantor countries, Greece, Turkey and Britain, to discuss how to move forward on the question.

Cyprus has been a quagmire for every UN Secretary General since the 1970s and (current UN Secretary General Antonio) Guterres will be no exception, said Dimitris Tsarouhas, professor of international relations at the University of Bilkent, at Arab News.

The parameters of a solution are known to all parties concerned: a bi-zonal, bicommunity state which will integrate the provisions of international law for the protection of the rights of all, and will be sufficiently functional for everything to work. Maximum positions on both sides lost golden opportunities in Crans Montana in 2017 and during the Annan Plan in 2004.

But again, the rivalry runs deep. The Greek Cypriots reject the granting of the right of veto to the Turkish Cypriots and oppose both the permanent presence of troops and the maintenance of Turkey’s rights of military intervention.

For its part, Turkey not only rejects the suggestions of a federation between the two zones, but it also calls for the sharing of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean. Last month, Greek and Turkish officials met in Istanbul after a five-year hiatus for exploratory talks on a range of long-standing issues, including the status of Cyprus.

Conflicting claims over Cyprus’s political status and natural resources date back over a century. Cyprus was annexed by Britain in 1914 at the end of World War I, after more than 300 years of Ottoman rule, and officially became a British colony in 1925.

Then, in the mid-1950s, the Greek Cypriots launched a guerrilla war against British rule, demanding unification with Greece.

Independence was gained in 1960 and a constitution approved by the Greek and Turkish communities of the islands. Under the Guarantee Treaty, the UK, Greece and Turkey each retained the right to intervene in Cypriot affairs, while the British retained two military bases.

The harmony was short-lived, however. Inter-communal violence erupted in 1963 when the president, pastor and politician Archbishop Makarios suggested changes to the islands’ power-sharing agreements. The following year, a UN peacekeeping force arrived and traced the Green Line.

Events moved quickly in 1974 when the Greek military junta orchestrated a coup against Makarios in an attempt to annex Cyprus. The subsequent deployment of Turkish troops to the northern islands effectively partitioned the island along the UN-controlled Green Line.

While 165,000 Greek Cypriots fled south, around 45,000 Turkish Cypriots moved north, where they established their own independent administration with Rauf Denktash as president. Despite a unanimous UN Security Council resolution, Turkey refused to withdraw its troops from Cyprus.

Further attempts at UN-sponsored talks in the early 1980s were unsuccessful when Denktash proclaimed an independent Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an entity recognized only by Turkey to this day.

Open conflict arose in the 1990s when the Greek Cypriot government considered purchasing a Russian-made S-300 missile defense system, a move quickly abandoned when Turkey threatened military action.

The repeated failures of diplomacy and the rhetoric of ethnic nationalism have taught political analysts to manage their expectations.

The recent election results in northern Cyprus have reinforced the extremists there and they themselves enjoy the material and ideological support of the Erdogans, Tsarouhas told Arab News. For the first time, Turkish Cypriots are now claiming that a two-state solution is the only way forward, and Erdogan echoes this. It means the partition of the island.

On the other hand, it is equally true that the Greek Cypriots have missed their opportunities to lobby for the problem to be successfully resolved in the past, so that they are not in a hurry. They never have been, since 1974.

Stavros Avgoustides, Ambassador of Cyprus to Saudi Arabia, dismisses the claim that the Greek Cypriot side has also mismanaged the issue and blames Turkey squarely.

The failure of successive efforts to reach a solution was fundamentally due to Turkey’s insistence on maintaining Cyprus as a protectorate thanks to the obsolete post-colonial guarantee system and the presence of Turkish troops on Cypriot soil, a Avgoustides told Arab News.

Cyprus ended up being ethnically divided due to the 1974 Turkish military invasion and occupation and Turkey’s policy of ethnic cleansing against the Cypriot people.

Judging by Ankara’s statements, it’s evident that politicians in the ruling party have nothing to lose by taking a tougher line ahead of the UN-led meeting. There is no longer a solution but a two-state solution, Erdogan said at a meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AKP) last week. Whether you accept it or not, there is no more federation.

A day later, in an interview with TRT Haber, Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman, expanded on his boss’s statement. We cannot discuss the things that we have discussed for 40 years for another 40 years, he said.

Now this issue will be discussed under the roof of the United Nations. It will be discussed in the 5 + 1 talks. We will now discuss a two-state solution.

Erdogan and Kalin’s remarks came shortly after Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek Prime Minister of Greece, said important negotiations to reunify Cyprus could not resume if Turkey insists on a two-state deal that does not not respect the UN and EU framework for a peace agreement. .

Even though next month’s meeting goes as planned, success is far from guaranteed. After all, with the new millennium came a new impetus to resolve the dispute, led by Annan. The 2002 roadmap, known as the Annan Plan, called for a federation of two constituent parts, chaired by a rotating presidency.

If the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides accepted the plan, Cyprus would be offered EU membership. If this fails, only the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot South would be allowed to join.

The Annan plan was presented to the Cypriot public in two referendums in 2004. Although it won the support of the Turkish Cypriots, it was overwhelmingly rejected by the Greek Cypriots, making the situation worse.

Animosity between the two sides intensified in 2011 when Cyprus began exploration drilling for oil and gas. Turkey responded the following year with its own onshore drilling in northern Cyprus despite protests from the Cypriot government. At the same time, the UN-sponsored reunification talks launched in 2015 ended again inconclusive in July 2017.

Then, in October 2020, anti-reunification nationalist Ersin Tatar narrowly won the Turkish Cypriot presidency, making the UN-backed vision of peace even more unachievable. With the Turkish side supporting Ankaras’ demand for a two-state formula, expectations of an agreement based on the UN resolutions being achieved are low.

As far as the Greek Cypriots are concerned, conditions have not changed, according to Ambassador Avgoustides. We pledge to continue the negotiations with the aim of reaching a solution of a bi-zonal and bi-communal federation as provided for in the relevant UN resolutions, he told Arab News.

We sincerely hope that the same level of commitment will be displayed by all parties concerned.

A solution must fully respect the fundamental rights and fundamental freedoms of all Cypriots, which will free Cyprus from foreign guarantors and the presence of foreign troops, and make it fully capable of exercising its role as a beacon of peace and stability in the country. Is. Mediterranean.

As it stands, the question whether the two competing visions for the future of Cyprus can be reconciled in the near future is an open question.

