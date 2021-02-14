The Brutus murder our democracy





It’s never easy to say categorically which of Shakespeare’s plays is a story, a comedy, or a tragedy, but basically the same can’t be said about Pakistani politics – comedy, tragedy, or history?

Political integrity has never been defined as an achievable benchmark by politics in Pakistan; and as the single phrase ‘Right is fault, fault is right’ sung by three witches at the start of Shakespeare’s play, ‘Macbeth’ sums up what is to come throughout the play, the political drama of over 70 years in Pakistan can be summed up in one sentence – “how to steal the wealth of the nation?”

I don’t know why PDM and its leaders cannot understand this simple political message: If their leaders had not resorted to the abuse of public office in the past for their private gain, people would have gone out in treasures to support them. . Their abuse of “power entrusted for private gain” is the history of Pakistani politics and this gives the people no other choice and despite the hard times they remain true to the hope given by Prime Minister Imran Khan . Our politicians have violated the trust of the people; and for now, they are making a clear choice – between public leaders, public officials, and officials who follow the lucrative political avenues of personal enrichment and those who stand up to fight their corruption. This is the most relative history of politics in Pakistan today. But for now, let me come back to Shakespeare.

Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar” is classified as a tragedy. I remember that play because not even Shakespeare would have imagined how a famous line would turn out. A diviner calling Caesar and warning him, saying: “Beware of the ides of March”. But Caesar ignores this warning only to “seal his bloody faith.” The word “ides” comes from the Latin meaning “in the middle of”. The PDM announced March 26 as the date of its long march to Islamabad. It’s not exactly in the middle of the month but people who believe in superstitions still show their concern and see this time as a bad omen.

It seems the storm is already building up: Federal employees are protesting, lawyers are attacking the High Court in Islamabad. Misguided, these protesters resort to violence to act like cheap attention seekers with a lack of knowledge and intellect, but they are in fact the end product endowed with years of neglectful politics. Most of them, it seems, are sponsored and used by political forces as major broadcasters to postpone and delay the likely process of reform. Anyone in Pakistan these days who wants to go out on the roads and streets of Islamabad to protest will immediately gain political patronage as there is no better way than this to show the outside world our “cultural angst”. With 79 diplomatic missions located in the diplomatic enclave of Islamabad, there is no better place to show the “growing political instability” in the country. Is there a Brutus behind all this planning and intrigue?

We all remember “Brutus”, but we hardly ever mention the name “Cassius” who in Shakespeare’s play “Julius Caesar” is the most insightful and active member of the plot to assassinate Caesar. Both characters in the play believe that Caesar’s rise “could not have been the work of fate.” Roughly the way PDM leaders think of PM Imran. The two blame each other for their unwillingness to allow Caesar to rise to power and Cassius fills Brutus’ ears with Caesar’s “ poor qualifications to rule. ” The plot is actually worked out by Cassius who resents the way Caesar “ has become a godlike figure ” and thus draws Brutus into a plot to assassinate him. I couldn’t miss the similarities of the conspiracy knotted in “Julius Caesar” and the political conspiracies being drawn up today by the PDM to oust Prime Minister Imran and his government. Not a “figure of God” but extremely charismatic and without any stain of corruption while holding public office, Imran still carries the hopes of many in this country on his shoulders. As the opposition and the government fight for personal glories, power and keeping the promises made to the nation, what do people want them to do?

Be patient. But our power-hungry politicians only travel in the fast lane, the speed lane that can quickly take them through the halls of power with speed. But speed without thinking and without thinking is a dangerous thing.

Politics in our country must slow down and create a place for “reflection and reflection”, but isn’t this place already available in the form of parliaments and their committees? All knowledge, including political (the precious resource of democracy) is fed by information and if the information gathered is not well thought out and is only dealt with in haste, we will continue to present mediocre political developments which will not solve our problems in parliaments but bring them out in the form of protesting citizens on the roads and streets. So who are the Brutus of our democracy? The real Brutus of our democracy are those who claim their “timeless political wisdom”, but in fact all they vomit are their “outdated political prejudices”. These are the people who are contributing to the slow assassination of democracy in this country.

The real story of this country that my children and the next generation will tell will be “How we fell behind and how we came back”. Those who don’t want to be a part of this history and this change have no place in the future politics of this country – and this should be our national story. Let’s speed up to reclaim our lost place in the region and the world and speed up to achieve it. Let the pace of change accelerate and let the politics (with outdated prejudices) that cannot stand (adapt) to this pace of change be set aside.

In any case, many politicians have just sat on their ‘political rides’ for a very long time now and the rotating platforms they have occupied made them individually happy but kept us all in this unimaginative country. – in one place. It is time to move on.

The crowds they talk to are the poor and underprivileged whose lives they have exploited. This mismatch between those who stand at the PDM platforms and deliver speeches and those who “fill the field in front” is at the center of the policy of land ownership and feudalism in Pakistan which must end. Looking at them, it seems that the people of this country are still living in the 11th century instead of the 21st.

Finally, reform in this country will only accelerate if policy rests on the shoulders of the poor; whether they will become the real stakeholders. Otherwise, it will take forever for us to reform. Seeing the neglected state of Karachi, the 18th Amendment looks more and more like a child – “not born from the constitutional womb of the mother, but torn prematurely by a cesarean”. This child is unusually ill and unlikely to survive and give back anything to the parents.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 14, 2021.

