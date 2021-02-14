Politics
Angela Merkel warns: German companies addicted to the poisonous chalice of the Chinese market | World | News
Brexit: expert criticizes Angela Merkel’s inability to plan
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most influential figure in the EU, while the German economic sector supports the whole bloc. It is therefore not surprising that the German outlook on investment tends to indicate in which direction the whole bloc is heading. In 2019, Germany accounted for more than half of EU exports to China, demonstrating the growing ties between the two strong economies.
It was also the fourth year in a row that Beijing has beaten the United States in Berlin’s trade rankings – China is now Germany’s largest supplier and largest trading partner.
Indeed, China has been courting Germany for years.
Ms Merkel has even visited 12 times in her 15 years as Chancellor, often accompanied by prominent business figures.
Upon their arrival, China would greet them “with open arms” in a “brutal embrace from which it would be painful to escape,” according to an article written by former George W. Bush research director Peter Rough.
It would be Berlin which would have given the new Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China in December – despite the outcry over the agreement across the Atlantic.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Merkel has visited China 12 times in her 15 years as Chancellor
That deal was in the works for seven years, but gained momentum when President Xi Jinping feared that Joe Biden’s electoral victory would tip the EU back to the United States.
Many in Washington fear the consequences of such a deal, as it appears China is tightening its grip on the EU.
In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Mr Rough explained: “At present, Europe is a manufacturer and producer of all kinds of world-famous high-tech products, like many large German companies. such as Siemens, for example.
“They export a lot to China and over the years they [German businesses] have become dependent, if not addicted, to the Chinese market.
“So they really can’t afford to pull out of the Chinese market in their own eyes.
“Yet the Chinese make it a condition of access to this growing Chinese consumer market either that they enter into joint ventures, or that they cede part of the intellectual property, or that the Chinese outright steal this intellectual property,” among other methods.
“The real risk is that Europe is so dependent on the Chinese market, but what it actually does is almost like [drinking] of a poisoned chalice.
READ MORE: China wants to impose Cold War choke mechanism and veto EU
Germany reportedly encouraged EU to join CAI with China
“He takes that big sip to keep himself healthy in the short term, but in the long term the Chinese are using all these subversive methods to develop their own industries.
“By 2049, the goal is not interdependence with Europe but autarky – where Chinese companies have all the risks with high-end manufacturers.
“Then Europe will be essentially reduced to being a consumer market and rather than exporting to the Chinese consumer market, it will be China that will export to the EU.”
He explained that this is “worrying” because China “has a fundamentally different view of the world” from Western leaders in the United States and the EU.
While the United States and the EU tend to balance their trade based on who is the best at making certain products, China “moves with ruthless brutality” when it has established superiority in one area. aimed at eliminating competition, according to Mr. Rough.
He said this is evident in how Beijing has dominated the solar panel and telecommunications sectors.
Chinese tech giant Huawei plans to move to Germany
Political profile of Angela Merkel
In this way, he warned that the CAI may not be as promising as Berlin had been led to believe.
In an article for the Hudson Institute, Mr. Rough warned that many experts believed there was “fake jewelry” in CAI that China would not measure up to.
He wrote: “In the final days of the German EU presidency, however, Merkel found them quite attractive.”
Analyzing the deal, he explained: “It does not resolve China’s underlying transgressions because it undermines the transatlantic approach, which is the only way for Europe to muster the force necessary to uphold China’s commitments. any agreement. “
However, another element of their relationship came to light in December when a diplomat suggested that it wasn’t just future economic growth that tied Germany to Beijing.
A diplomat told Foreign Policy that Merkel has not forgotten how Beijing contributed to Europe’s financial crisis ten years ago.
Merkel and Trump have clashed on several occasions – pictured at the G7 summit in 2018
China bought the bonds of struggling eurozone member states, providing a market in which Germany was thriving.
Since then, Germany seems to have strengthened its ties with China.
A week before news of the investment talks hit the headlines, Merkel’s cabinet approved a bill that could allow Huawei, the controversial telecommunications network banned in the UK, to play a role in the German 5G network.
China is also essential for German automakers, as Berlin has invested billions of euros in the eastern superpower to help electric vehicle companies.
Writing in Foreign Policy, researcher Noah Barkin pointed out: “If you forced the biggest German companies to choose between China and the United States right now, many would choose China, despite concerns about the Communist Party’s part. in the economy.
Others suggest that Merkel is keen not to find Germany on the wrong side of Beijing as she grows up – especially since the election of Donald Trump meant that the United States was no longer seen as a reliable ally in the eyes of the Chancellor.
