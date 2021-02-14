Positive cases increased by 6765, patients recovered 9237





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Positive cases of the corona virus (Covid-19) added 6765 today, Sunday (2/2). Thus, in total, there were 1,217,468 positive cases of corona virus in Indonesia since it was first announced by the government in early March 2020. Of the total positive cases, 1,025,273 of them recovered (an increase of 9,237) and 33,183 died (an increase of 247). Active cases were down to 2,719 on the day, bringing the total to 159,012. In addition, there were 86,456 suspected patients. Referring to data from the central government’s Covid-19 handling task force, the number of samples tested today was 35,894.

Positive cases of the corona virus in Indonesia continue to increase day by day. Even though the number of cured patients was higher than those who died, the government continued to provide outreach services so that the public still adhere to health protocols. Central and regional governments have also taken various measures to limit activities aimed at reducing the rate of transmission of the corona virus. From large scale social restrictions (PSBB) to the imposition of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) at PPKM Micro. The Indonesian government has also launched a vaccination program. The vaccine currently in use is Sinovac from China. President Jokowi was the first person to be injected with the vaccine along with a number of other officials. Vaccination programs are implemented in order to create collective immunity. The government is targeting 181 million citizens to receive the vaccine against the corona virus. More recently, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Regulation No. 14 of 2021 regarding the procurement of vaccines and the implementation of vaccines in the context of the Corona virus disease pandemic of 2019 (Covid-19). There is a threat of sanctions for residents of the vaccination target who then refuse. The sanctions are contained in Article 13A paragraph (4) which are classified into three sanctions. Sanctions targeted include postponing or stopping the provision of social security or social assistance, postponing or stopping the provision of social security or social assistance, and fines. (BMW)



