How to put the brakes on China without risking war is the problem Biden must tackle US news

VSThe Hinas Year of the Ox, which began on Friday, is an apt metaphor for the most formidable and potentially dangerous geopolitical challenge facing Joe Biden and Western democracies. In Chinese mythology, the ox is large, mighty, and a follower of land and water. It’s determined, stubborn, and takes a lot of stops.

Biden is well aware that he has a fight on his hands that, if handled poorly, could quickly turn physical. Some analysts fear war with China will be inevitable sooner or later. So he’s going fast. In an initial phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, he expressed concerns about trade, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the alleged genocide in Xinjiang.

Biden took a hard line. He also discusses political options with regional allies and Western partners. Simply put, it aims to build a great democratic wall around China and box the beef.

The nervous conversation with Xi may have broken the ice, but it also highlighted huge differences that exist, suggesting that, if any, the two-way rivalry will escalate. Afterward, Biden joked that if the United States didn’t increase their game quickly, they will eat our lunch. His approach would be practical, lucid, lucid.

Without giving up ground, Xi stressed the benefits of working together. There are many great things that US-China cooperation can achieve that benefits both countries and the world. The confrontation between China and the United States would certainly be a disaster, he said.

This reflected Beijing’s apparent desire to downplay tensions with the new US administration, after Trump’s roller coaster ride, and to pursue common interests, such as tackling the pandemic and the climate crisis. Beijing is alarmed by Bidens’ idea of ​​an alliance of democracies that could potentially gang up on China.

Xi is always busy developing China’s economic, high-tech, military and regional strengths. He is not yet in a position to challenge the United States definitively, although that day may come. All the same, he told Biden to keep his nose out of China’s internal affairs. Hence his gloomy warning about misunderstandings and errors of judgment.

Yet for Biden, enhanced bilateral cooperation that fails to change China’s behavior in controversial areas such as trade and Xinjiang is a trap. He accepts the consensual view that the United States and China are now engaged in intense strategic competition. Electorally, he cannot afford to appear weak.

The question to which he must answer is therefore: how to control China and firmly assert American interests, without risking war?

This is what makes Bidens decide to call Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, before speaking to Xi particularly intriguing. The two discussed a closer strategic and military collaboration. It may not be a coincidence that Indian forces recently fought against China along their shared Himalayan border, where Chinese troops are now reportedly withdrawing.

The Biden-Modi appeal focused on the rebirth of a defensive military alliance known as the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia. Officials say its aim is to strengthen Indo-Pacific security by providing a bulwark against Chinese aggression.

None of these four countries seek to isolate China outright. They know it is both impossible and undesirable. But they hope to stop, deter, or otherwise restrict what they deem to be more threatening activities in Beijing.

The problem is, Beijing has not agreed to be locked up or otherwise contained. He sees the Quad as a crude attempt to stifle China’s development and further evidence of the Cold War mentality in the Americas, especially when, as happened last week, Biden is not deploying a but two groups of nuclear aircraft carrier attack in the South China Sea and creates a new Pentagon. China task force.

Joe Biden speaks after being elected President of the United States, broadcast in a Beijing mall. Photograph: Andy Wong / AP

The Taiwan Enigma shows how difficult it can be to avoid armed conflict, accidental or otherwise. Chinese military incursions have reached record levels. When President Tsai Ing-wen wished Xi a Happy New Year and offered to talk, she was slapped. Taiwan is the most explosive flashpoint in an American-Chinese war, a new report from the Council on Foreign Relations suggests.

Both sides have worrying blind spots. As usual, the United States is convinced that it is absolutely right, morally and otherwise. For his part, says former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, Xi firmly believes that the United States is in constant and irreversible structural decline. Both are wrong and their mistakes could prove disastrous.

This is one of the reasons why developing the Quad and potentially inviting others like the UK, South Korea and Canada to join what has been dubbed Asias Nato is a bad idea, potentially divisive. worldwide. Think about the American-Soviet deadlock. There are no military solutions here, only future military calamities.

A more effective US approach, argued analyst Hal Brands, would be to strengthen bilateral alliances through closer political and diplomatic ties, help counter Chinese influence and information operations, and increase investment. , as Beijing is doing through its Belt and Road initiative. The goal would be to make friends while constantly increasing the cost to China of future belligerence and intimidation.

Rudd warns that time is running out for a correct Chinese policy.

Regardless of the strategies pursued by the two sides or whatever events unfold, the tension between the United States and China will increase and the competition will intensify; It’s inevitable. War, however, is not, he writes in Foreign Affairs magazine.

So how do you avoid it? Harvards Joseph Nye, the originator of the concept of soft power, said the United States and its partners must convince Chinese leaders that their interests are best served by cooperating within a rules-based international system rather than ‘by questioning it. China, US locked up indefinitely, Nyes says a cooperative rivalry forcing everyone to do their best to get along.

As messy as it sounds, it’s better than war. And he keeps the ox in the harness.