Are the vaccines halal and kosher?

In recent weeks, rumors have circulated suggesting that the vaccines currently being deployed against Covid-19 may not be halal or kosher, and therefore prohibited to Muslims and Jews respectively. Last year a delegation of Indonesian politicians and Muslim theologians visited China: politicians to talk business, theologians to ask for assurance that vaccines do not contain pork products, under gelatin form. In January, presumably after receiving the necessary assurances, Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched the campaign in his country, the world’s largest Muslim population, by receiving his first dose of the Sinovac vaccine, followed shortly after by the second. But rumors persist. Gelatin, produced by boiling the skin and bones of animals, including those of pigs, is indeed used in some vaccines as a stabilizer. It is true that in some vaccines gelatin made from surplus animal products is used, vaccine expert Dr Isabel Leroux-Roels told VRT. These are the so-called protein vaccines, for example against measles. But in the corona vaccines we have approved, those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, no gelatin is used. The same goes for the two vaccines pending approval, Curevac and Johnson & Johnson. The E number for gelatin, E411, is not in the ingredient list. Then came a second question: is it permissible to get vaccinated during Ramadan, which this year runs from April 12 to May 12? The dates coincide with the midpoint of vaccination for the majority of the population, once frontline workers and the older and less healthy of the population have been vaccinated. To give a definitive answer to Belgian Muslims, the Muslim executive of Belgium issued a statement to the faithful: Vaccines do not in any way conflict with the observance of the fast and its validity, says the message. And it is supported by the Council of Theologians, the highest religious authority in Belgium for Muslims: the vaccine remains essential to save human lives. With regard to Jews, in December, the site Jewish News published an open letter of 70 Jewish doctors in the UK, written to quell the rumor that the vaccines contained non-kosher ingredients. They also overturned the conspiracy theory that the vaccine could cause infertility. Alan hope

