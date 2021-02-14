[Cek Fakta] Photo of President Jokowi snuggled up and not wearing masks? These are the facts





A number of photos have circulated showing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The photos were circulating on social networks. Is a facebook account Myar who uploaded a number of photos. The story goes that the character in the photo was not arrested and fined. What do you think of this article? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



One of them shows President Jokowi wearing a red jacket. Here’s the full story: “The government insists that overcrowding and not wearing masks is punishable by a fine of 150 million

why didn’t this person use a mask and come together not to be arrested and fined… # asked. “ Look for: Based on our research, the claim that this is a photo of Jokowi in a crowd and not wearing masks during the pandemic is false. In fact, one of these photos was taken before the pandemic. The photo was taken from a screenshot from an iNews TV show on February 13, 2021. The photo is an illustration related to the topic of the buzzer. Jokowi’s video was actually released in 2018. Among them is the video of Jokowi wearing a red jacket tied to blusukan in Pasar Anyar, Tangerang, Banten on November 4, 2018. Conclusion: The claim that this is a photo of Jokowi huddled up and not wearing a mask during the pandemic is false. In fact, one of these photos was taken before the pandemic. This information is entered in a false hoax context (bad context). Fake context is content presented with the wrong narrative and the wrong context. Usually a fake context contains statements, photos or videos of events that occurred in a place, but in the context they are not consistent with existing facts. Reference: https://archive.md/sj2gi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1UM6bA8HwY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wx89739bAys We are very happy and grateful if you find any information indicating a hoax or rebuttal of fact check results then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016

You can also join Hoax Buster Medcom.id, a community that is focused on the mission of rooting out hoaxes. There is something from our team for those of you who are active in this mission. Registration is easy, just click on the following link: https://bit.ly/2H42ayb (DHI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos