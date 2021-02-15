5 Dumb Facts About Redenomination Money Illustrated By Jokowi: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – Viral money renaming Rp100 representing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) circulating on social networks. It shocked the virtual world.

This was shared by the Instagram account @ jakarta.keras. In the Instagram account post, there is a video showing the Indonesian Rupiah with a photo of President Jokowi in Rp100 denominations.

In addition, the video contains the denominations of Rp1,000 = Rp1, Rp50,000 = Rp50 and Rp100,000 = Rp100.

In the video that was circulating, he was recording rupee notes with a face value of Rp100. The banknotes were red in color with the large inscription of the Bank of Indonesia with the logo, with a serial number.

On one side of the money is a photo of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) half-body. While on the other side represents the State Palace.

There are a number of interesting facts from the viral rupee currency video redenomination depicting President Joko Widodo. The following Okezone summed it up on Monday (2/15/2021).

1. Just Fad

BI Communications Executive Director Erwin Haryono made sure the viral posts with Jokowi’s image were just funny people who wanted to make a splash.

“Nothing. Looks like Tiktok pranksters keep coming to Instagram,” he said.

2. BI will study viral redenomination

He will immediately investigate the appearance of the redenominated Rupiah. In the meantime, that will prevent the circulation of this money.