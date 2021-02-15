5 Dumb Facts About Redenomination Money Illustrated By Jokowi: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – Viral money renaming Rp100 representing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) circulating on social networks. It shocked the virtual world.
This was shared by the Instagram account @ jakarta.keras. In the Instagram account post, there is a video showing the Indonesian Rupiah with a photo of President Jokowi in Rp100 denominations.
In addition, the video contains the denominations of Rp1,000 = Rp1, Rp50,000 = Rp50 and Rp100,000 = Rp100.
In the video that was circulating, he was recording rupee notes with a face value of Rp100. The banknotes were red in color with the large inscription of the Bank of Indonesia with the logo, with a serial number.
On one side of the money is a photo of President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) half-body. While on the other side represents the State Palace.
There are a number of interesting facts from the viral rupee currency video redenomination depicting President Joko Widodo.
1. Just Fad
BI Communications Executive Director Erwin Haryono made sure the viral posts with Jokowi’s image were just funny people who wanted to make a splash.
“Nothing. Looks like Tiktok pranksters keep coming to Instagram,” he said.
2. BI will study viral redenomination
He will immediately investigate the appearance of the redenominated Rupiah. In the meantime, that will prevent the circulation of this money.
3. BI makes sure not to redefine the Rupiah
BI confirms that so far it has not launched a new redenominated Rupiah. In addition, the renaming policy is still pending.
BI also made sure that the viral posts with Jokowi’s photos were just pranksters who wanted to make a splash.
4. BI warns people to beware of renaming
BI Communications executive director Erwin Haryono said there was no penalty for providing such false information. However, it can undermine the sovereignty of the people
“We really want to encourage internet users to be careful in the Rupiah area which is a symbol of NKRI sovereignty,” he said.
Erwin explained that currently, the redenomination plan is still in place, but that it will be largely determined by social, political and economic conditions. Although the re-denomination will not actually change the purchasing power of the money you have available.
“These social conditions will determine public acceptance. This means that a play or even an inducement like the example above can occur on a large scale, so stable social, political and economic conditions are very important to implement the redenomination. The experience of many countries shows this, ”he says.
5. The importance of the renaming of Rupiah
Monex Investindo Futures Research and Education Director Ariston Tjendra said there were at least two things that made the renaming of the rupee important, namely in terms of image and in terms of efficiency of transactions.
Perhaps the importance of the renaming comes from the first picture. The value of the rupee against the US dollar against other exchange rates against the US dollar seems too far away. Nominally it looks great but the value is less.
The second is in terms of transaction efficiency. Registering with a smaller rupee face value makes it easier to record transactions.