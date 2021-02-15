The government will not create any obstacle in the long march of the PDM: Sheikh Rashid – Pakistan





Posted on February 14, 2021 9:11 PM

The government will not create any obstacle in the long march of the PDM: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government will not create any obstacles in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march to Islamabad.

The minister said they would be welcome if they respected the law and the Constitution. Addressing a function held in Islamabad here on Sunday. The minister said, “I am telling the PDM that there will be no obstacle for them if they walk here within the framework of the law.

They can come 10 times if they want, ”he said, adding that“ we organized a sit-in with Imran Khan in front of Parliament for 126 days, which was hard work. He said the same people who were against the creation of Pakistan are creating chaos in the country and want to create political instability.

He said he talked to Chief Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman about feeding Halwa, but now that the weather has changed, so I will withdraw the offer. He said the senatorial elections are held on March 3 and that they are abusing the same assembly for which they are asking for votes.

Whether the Senate elections are open or secret, he said those who are ready to be bought or who will sell their votes have no place in the politics of the country. PPP President Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his father, Asif Ali Zardari, understand my point.

He said those who have obtained foreign citizenship will also have to lose their jobs. He said the salaries of government employees were increased by 25%. He said Islamabad is not a city of thugs, so 30 out of 33 checkpoints have been removed while the remaining 3 will soon be removed.

Islamabad Police has become a model police, in the next few days he said that there are 237 gardens in Islamabad and we will improve them all. Rashid said the country had overcome the coronavirus pandemic to some extent and gave credit for bringing the situation under control to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani military, who he said had done “the jihad against Covid-19 “.

He recounted four soldiers who were martyred in a terrorist attack on an army checkpoint in southern Waziristan on Thursday evening, saying they gave their lives for Pakistan. “People who say bad words against the Pakistani army should get their tongue out,” he added. “India knows that if it comes to Pakistan’s borders, 200 million people will defend their homeland and it would also be a matter of pride to give their lives.”

Sheikh Rashid said that the media are completely free in Pakistan, adding that I dispute that the most powerful electronic media in the world are not found in Britain and the United States as they are in Pakistan. Under the cautious policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s economy is developing, he added.

