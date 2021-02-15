Decode Donald Trump’s statement on his Senate acquittal





1) To reject even the idea that he would be reprimanded or changed by the fact that seven Republican senators voted to convict and remove him from office and, even among those who voted to acquit him, as the leader of the Senate Minority Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, it was a widely held admission that he behaved in a potentially criminal manner.

2) To clarify that he is not done with politics, and that those who met him on this vote could well feel the sting of his punishment in two or four years.

On the first point, Trump sought, in one way or another, to link this impeachment trial to his last impeachment trial, which concerned his actions in relation to Ukraine, as well as to the attempts at impeachment. Russia to interfere in the 2016 election to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.

“This was another phase of the biggest witch hunt in our country’s history,” the statement from Trump read. “No president has ever experienced anything like this, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the nearly 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few months ago. “

Trump’s repeated claims about how many votes he won last November (it was actually just north of 74.2 million) continue to be an odd defense given that President Joe Biden won near 81.3 million votes. It’s like Trump is bragging that his basketball team scored 84 points without mentioning the team they played on scored 100.

Speaking of Trump’s game of classics, he also used his statement to claim that his political opponents gave “a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer the crowds, excuse the rioters and turning justice into a political tool for revenge “as he continues to be a” steadfast rule of law champion “.

This, too, is inaccurate – as anyone who witnessed the Senate impeachment trial now knows. Clips after clips have been shown by House impeachment officials in which Trump supporters fiercely attacked the U.S. Capitol Police, shouted epithets at them and provoked them in another way. Even after this behavior, Trump told those who gathered in Washington on January 6 that “we love you.”

Then there was the second part of Trump’s message: that he was far from done in politics and the best was yet to come – or something like that.

“Our historic, patriotic and magnificent movement to make America great again is just beginning,” he said in the statement. “In the months to come, I have a lot to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

“In the months to come, I have a lot to share with you.” Cue eyes emoji.

Trump wants to make sure his loyal supporters and those like McConnell who are quickly trying to put the Trump presidency in the rear view mirror know that the 45th president is not over yet. That, whether or not he decides to run for president again in 2024, he plans to keep the fires burning for his supporters – and work to punish those he sees as his enemies – for as long as he does. may.

Just in case you missed that post, Trump repeated it – in slightly different words. “We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant and limitless American future,” he vowed.

A message? You’re not done with me yet, Republican Party. Not by far.

For people like McConnell – and Representative Liz Cheney from Wyoming – Trump’s statement is a bitter reminder that once you’ve created the Frankenstein monster, you can’t just uncreate it. You have to live with the consequences of your actions.

