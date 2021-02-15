Iraq first arrests four suspects in protest killings

Iraqi security forces have arrested four people in the southern city of Basra on suspicion of killing anti-government protesters and vocal journalists, two senior security officials told AFP on Sunday.

The arrests are said to represent the first major step towards justice for some of the some 600 Iraqis killed in violence linked to the protests, including the assassinations, since 2019.

“Intelligence forces arrested four suspected members of a network of 16 people responsible for the Basra killings targeting militants,” one of the sources said.

The source said Iraqi intelligence services were still working to identify the remaining members of the network and would not say whether the defendants were linked to a political party or a paramilitary force.

“They confessed to their crimes, including the murder of Iraqi journalist Ahmad Abdessamad and a number of other activists,” the official said.

Abdessamad, 37, was killed in January 2020 alongside his cameraman Safaa Ghali, 26, in their hometown of Basra.

Armed men in a 4×4 approached the two journalists as they were parked in a car near a police station.

Abdessamad strongly supported the anti-government rallies that erupted in southern Iraq in October 2019.

Since then, hundreds of young Iraqis have died in protest squares, hit by live ammunition or military-grade tear gas cartridges that pierced their skulls or chest.

The security forces have been widely blamed for the killings, although the Iraqi government has repeatedly denied that its forces fired at protesters.

Others were shot dead in what appeared to be targeted assassinations, including an academic and government adviser Hisham al-Hashemi, shot dead outside his home in July.

Even as protests died down, violence continued, with one activist gunned down in Baghdad in December and others kidnapped and beaten earlier this month.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi has repeatedly pledged to hold the killers to account, but there have been no arrests or public trials.

In December, eight human rights organizations said the Iraqi government was “failing” to bring these people to justice, “thus enshrining decades of impunity.”

Senior government advisers admitted to AFP that their intelligence investigations revealed that the perpetrators of the bloodshed were from powerful paramilitary groups.

“We know who killed Hisham, for example, but we cannot prosecute them,” an adviser said.

Kurdish rebels executed 13 Turks in northern Iraq: Ankara

Istanbul (AFP) February 14, 2021 – Turkey accused rebels of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Sunday of executing 13 Turkish nationals, mostly members of the security forces, whom they had held captive in northern Iraq.

The alleged killings threaten to escalate tensions between Ankara and Baghdad, as well as with Washington, which supports PKK-linked groups in Syria.

Ankara has long accused the Iraqi government of being too tolerant of the PKK, classified as a terrorist group by Turkey and much of the international community.

The PKK has for decades used the mountainous areas of Iraq as a springboard for its insurgency against the Turkish state.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkish soldiers found 13 bodies in a cave in the Gara region of northern Iraq, where Ankara on Wednesday launched an operation against the PKK.

Each of the victims was shot dead in the head or chest shortly after Turkish soldiers launched an assault on the cave, Akar said, citing the testimony of two Kurdish fighters who were taken prisoner.

The governor of Malatya province in eastern Turkey, where the bodies were removed, said 10 of the victims have been identified. Most were soldiers and police who were kidnapped by the PKK in 2015 and 2016.

Citing autopsy reports, Governor Aydin Barus said the victims appeared to have been shot at close range.

The PKK admitted on Sunday that a group of prisoners had died but rejected Ankara’s version of events, claiming instead that they were killed by Turkish airstrikes.

AFP could not independently confirm either version.

Separately, Defense Minister Akar said 48 PKK fighters and three Turkish soldiers have been killed in northern Iraq since Wednesday.

The Turkish army regularly carries out cross-border operations and air raids on PKK bases in northern Iraq.

The operations strained relations with Baghdad, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly declared that his country will “deal” with the PKK in northern Iraq if Baghdad does not.

The Kurdish insurgency against the Turkish state is said to have killed tens of thousands of people since its launch in 1984.

In December, Erdogan called on Iraq to step up its fight against the PKK during a visit to Ankara by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

The losses reported on Sunday threaten to put pressure on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which Erdogan accuses of being a political front for the banned PKK.

The HDP is Turkey’s second largest opposition group in parliament.

Dozens of elected officials and HDP party officials have been arrested since 2016, raising concerns among Western countries.

On Sunday, the HDP expressed “deep sorrow” over the death of 13 Turks in Iraq, calling on the PKK to release its remaining prisoners.

