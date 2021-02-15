PM Modi doesn’t have time for farmers, jumping in states linked to polls, says Dr Raja





IPC National Secretary General Dr Raja on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “jumping” into states linked to polls, but not finding time to meet with representatives of farmers who have been agitating for more. two months, demanding the repeal of the three disputed agricultural laws. The attack on Modi came on a day when he was in the city inaugurating a series of development projects, including the 6,000 crore petrochemical complex of main oil company Bharat Petroleum, hours after its visit to Tamil Nadu to inaugurate the phase I extension of the Chennai metro and lay the foundations for various other projects. The Raja also attacked the opposition Congress-led UDF for raising the issue of the entry of women from Sabarimala ahead of the assembly ballot, which is to be held in April-May. Addressing CPI (M) -LDF workers here after inaugurating the southern part of the left-wing rally, led by CPI leader Binoy Vishwam, Raja said the prime minister was in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, in Assam and Kerala. “Why does the Prime Minister go everywhere in the states where elections are scheduled? … But Modi does not have time to address the concerns of the farmers and has not met their representatives so far” , did he declare. Lakhs of farmers have remained at Delhi’s borders for more than two months, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, which he said are not in the best interest of the country or the farmers. States had not been consulted and this was an attack on the federal structure, he said. “Modiji aap kya Kisan ke sath hain?” (Modiji are you with the farmers?), He asked. Farmers create wealth and they must be protected. “Modi protects the crony capitalists and he thinks that serving their interests serves the country,” he said. The BJP and UDF cannot “trick” people into raising religious issues, he said. “Sabarimala’s issue is before the Supreme Court. Let the court render its verdict. The LDF government will act appropriately. Politics and religion should remain separate. Why is the UDF making it an electoral issue?”, A he asked. Kerala should become a model. of the country to fight against communal elements and businesses, he said. Hitting the BJP-RSS for posing a “serious threat” to the country’s constitution, he claimed they had “unleashed aggressive campaigns against minorities, Dalit adivasis We see this from Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh”. The prime minister was also attacked for privatizing public sector companies, which Raja said were the “backbone” of the country’s economy. He said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke out against the Center over the privatization of airports. “But the Modi government is determined to hand over the airports, Air India and the ports to private players,” Raja said. The CM inaugurated on Saturday the northern part of the rally, led by LDFA official Vijayaraghavan, in Kasaragod district. Vijayan had criticized the opposition Congress and the BJP, saying both parties had lost their moorings in Kerala and people were anxiously awaiting the continuation of the left-wing regime in the state.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos