UK ski companies ask Boris Johnson to help travel industry





As new quarantine measures take effect today, the Save Future Travel Coalition says the Prime Minister must use the lockdown over the coming weeks to provide a way forward for the travel industry. This week should have been one of the busiest weeks for winter break. NEW Many travel agents and tour operators have not been able to operate or generate income since the pandemic began in March. The half-session represents approximately 15% of the total reservations of ABTA ski members for the winter season. France, Austria, Switzerland and Italy are generally among the most popular destinations along with North America. For companies offering ski and snow trips to schools, the same period would generally bring in 40% of their annual income. This year, those revenues are lost. The ski industry is among those that are effectively shut down, having been one of the first sectors affected by the coronavirus when significant travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020. This season has already been hit hard by the pandemic and opportunities for a snow sports vacation do not currently exist. The UK may be in its third lockdown, but for SBiT members it is still their first lockdown which started 11 months ago, said the director of Seasonal Businesses in Travel, SBiT , Charles Owen. In March 2020, we carried out an emergency repatriation of 40,000 guests and staff to the UK and then proceeded to refund or amend the holiday booking for hundreds of thousands more. With this winter season nearly canceled, hardly any new bookings and the outlook uncertain, it’s an industry on its knees financially. The demand for a ski vacation is huge during the 2021-2022 ski season, but our members need the financial support of the Chancellor now, to continue to share and deliver the future vacation that our customers love. The Save Future Travel Coalition is made up of 12 major travel industry organizations. He says it is essential for the government to work with industry to develop a roadmap to reopen travel. As the vaccine rollout progresses well, the Coalition is clear that the industry simply cannot afford to wait until everyone in the UK is vaccinated before people start traveling again, otherwise insolvencies and layoffs will be inevitable. The industry argues that a risk-based approach to travel, including a coordinated approach to vaccination certificates and the use of passenger testing, will be key to opening up the overseas travel market. The Save Future Travel campaign called on the government to: Expand the grant programs available to support all travel businesses.

Extend other financial support mechanisms, such as holidays, VAT deferrals, reduction of business rates, to the following year. It is particularly important that the holiday regime be extended taking into account that travel is likely to resume gradually. To save jobs, wage support must be maintained until the recovery in the sector picks up speed.

Allow travel companies to emerge from the crisis in the months to come. The industry is committed to working with the government to put in place a roadmap to recovery, which ensures stability for travelers and travel agents, and most importantly, which uses existing mitigation measures to ensure resuming travel in a risk-controlled manner. Impact of the coronavirus on skiing … ›

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos