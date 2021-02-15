Lawyer claims Daily Mail defamed Imran Ali Yousaf on false grounds





LONDON: Lawyer for Shahbaz Sharifs ‘son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf said the defamation signifying the outcome of the trial in the High Court in London was a justification for his clients’ complaint against the 2019 Associated Newspapers Ltds article (ANL) who accused him of money laundering. and corruption.

Lawyer Waheed-ur-Rehman Miah, who is the main leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the UK and whose firm represents Imran Ali Yousaf, said The Mail on Sunday claimed his client had received $ 1 million, which he knew to be misappropriated from Pakistan Earthquake Relief and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) funds.

However, “there is evidence available of Yousaf not knowing” the origin of the funds and had no relation to Ikram Naveed, the former ERRA leader.

Lawyer Waheed said he had been a supporter and official of the PTI for over 15 years and supported Prime Minister Imran Khan. I will not support anyone involved in corruption or wrongdoing. I am investigating the whole affair relating to Imran Ali Yousaf. Before agreeing to represent, I walked the trail of money, receipts and evidence and became convinced that the allegations against Imran Ali Yousaf are false and that there is no truth in these allegations. .

Lawyer Waheed said Mail Online and Mail On Sunday said Yousaf was the beneficiary of millions of pounds of laundered money because he was related to Shahbaz Sharif’s family, but in court the lawyer de Mails told the judge that the newspaper did not charge Yousaf. money laundering.

The judge rejected the publication’s arguments and asked the publication to establish evidence that Yousaf was involved in money laundering and that the evidence had to match the words used in the article.

The fact that Judge Matthew Nickin determined that Yousaf had been vilified at the highest level, in the ERRA part, and vilified at the second level in all the corruption allegations, is proof that the Daily Mails’ arguments were true. insufficient. accuse him of corruption, “attorney Waheed said. The lawyer argued that the allegations” were completely false.

