Visit Sorong, this is Nadiem’s ​​performance in the eyes of the DPR and Jokowi special staff

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – During a working visit to the regency and the city of Sorong, the Minister of Education and Culture (Mendikbud) Nadiem Anwar Makarim examined 13 locations, including 10 schools, public and private, the Nani Bili Art Studio, the traditional village of Malaumkarta and the cultural heritage of the Japanese Defense Forces.

Accompanied by the Papua presidential special staff, Billy Mambrasar and member of Commission X DPR RI, Robert Joppy Kardinal, SMP YPK Syaloom became the last place of the working visit of the Minister of Education and Culture and its staff.

On this visit, Nadiem was accompanied by Director General of Vocational Education Wikan Sakarinto, Director General of Teachers and Educational Staff Iwan Syahrir and Director of Belief in Almighty God and Indigenous Peoples Sjamsul Hadi.

The Minister of Education and Culture is convinced that education West Papua will continue to advance. He said teachers and school principals in West Papua already have a basic paradigm for learning freedom.

“When I met teachers and principals in Papua, they had a basic paradigm of freedom of learning, they had a desire to be better, and that is the most important thing in the transforming education, ”Nadiem said in an interview with SMP media teams. YPK Syaloom, Sorong City., Friday afternoon (12/2/2021).

“The task of the Ministry of Education and Culture is therefore to incubate the potential, so that school principals and teachers in West Papua can innovate and be facilitated to advance the children of the Land of Papua”, concluded the Minister of Education and Culture.

During his working visits to Sorong Regency and Sorong City, Billy Mambrasar felt that Nadiem had manifested the orders of President Joko Widodo, one of which was Papua’s development agenda, especially human resources.

“We can see the performance of the Department of Education and Culture in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, they are working quickly, creatively and precisely,” Billy said.

According to him, the rapid work of the Minister of Education and Culture translates into the possibility of seeing real-time data that is obtained directly to uncover problems on the ground.

“The Minister of Education and Culture can create data in real time. Previously we could see for ourselves when we had dialogued with teachers where the flaws and mistakes were, ”Billy said.

In addition, Billy felt that the Minister of Education and Culture could work on the goal, he valued the price and the expensive index, so that the provinces of Papua and West Papua would receive funds from school operational aid (BOS) higher than other provinces this year.

Then the Minister of Education and Culture is also creative, when he came to Soop Island, there were schoolchildren who had difficulty accessing transportation.

“At that time, the Minister of Mas donated a ship and came up with a creative idea by creating a transport system so that teachers and children could go to school with the help of the government” said Billy.

Likewise, Robert Joppy Kardinal from West Papua was touched and proud of the advances made by the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud), particularly education in eastern indonesia.

“I think by visiting 13 places, the Minister of Education and Culture can see 80% of the problems in other places like this. The DPR will surely support it by pushing the budget even further and sticking to the target, ”said Robert.

