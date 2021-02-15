Acquittal of impeachment not the last word on the Capitol riot for Donald Trump | Nation and world





WASHINGTON The acquittal of Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial may not be the last word on whether he is responsible for the murderous riot on Capitol Hill. The next step for the former president could be the courts.

Now a private citizen, Trump is deprived of his protection from the legal liability the presidency has given him. This change in status is something that even Republicans who voted to acquit him on Saturday for instigating the Jan.6 attack are emphasizing as they urge Americans to drop impeachment.

“President Trump is still responsible for whatever he did while in office, as an ordinary citizen, unless the statute of limitations has expired,” said Senate Minority Leader , Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, after that vote. He insisted that the courthouse was a more suitable place to hold Trump accountable than a Senate trial.

“He hasn’t done anything yet,” McConnell said. “Again.”

The insurgency on Capitol Hill, in which five people died, is just one of the legal cases that followed Trump in the months following his election. He also faces legal action in Georgia for an alleged campaign to pressure state election officials, and in Manhattan for quiet payments and trade deals.

But Trump’s guilt under the law for inciting the riot is by no means clear. The standard is high in court rulings dating back 50 years. Trump could also be sued by victims, although he enjoys certain constitutional protections, especially if he acted in the line of duty as president. These cases would fall under his intention.

Lawyers say a proper criminal investigation takes time and there are at least five years of statute of limitations for bringing a federal action. New evidence is emerging every day.

“They are far too early in their investigation to know it,” said Laurie Levenson, professor of law at Loyola Law School and former federal prosecutor. “They’ve arrested 200 people, they’re chasing hundreds more, all of these people could be potential witnesses because some said ‘Trump made me do’.”

What we don’t know, she said, is what Trump was doing around the time of the riot, and that could be the key. Impeachment did not give many answers. But federal criminal investigators have much more power to compel evidence through grand jury summons.

“It’s not an easy case, but it’s only because what we know now, and that can change,” Levenson said.

The legal question is whether Trump or any of the speakers at the rally near the White House that preceded the attack on Capitol Hill incited violence and whether they knew their words would have that effect. This is the standard that the Supreme Court set out in its 1969 decision in Brandenburg v. Ohio, which overturned the conviction of a Ku Klux Klan leader.

Trump urged the crowd on Jan.6 to march on Capitol Hill, where Congress met to affirm Joe Biden’s presidential election, Trump even vowed to accompany his supporters, although he ultimately did not. . “You will never take back our country with weakness,” Trump said.

He had also spent weeks spinning supporters for his increasingly combative language and false electoral statements urging them to “stop the theft.”

Trump’s impeachment lawyers said he had done nothing illegal. Trump, in a statement after the acquittal, did not admit any wrongdoing.

Federal prosecutors said they were looking at all angles of the attack on the Capitol and whether the violence was instigated. District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine said district attorneys are considering indicting Trump under local law that criminalizes statements that motivate people to violence.

“Let people know that the attorney general’s office has a potential load that it could use,” Racine told MSNBC last month. The charge would be a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

On January 6, Trump’s senior White House lawyer repeatedly warned Trump that he could be held responsible. This message was delivered in part to prompt Trump to condemn the violence perpetrated on his behalf and to acknowledge that he would step down on January 20, during Biden’s inauguration. He left the White House that day.

Since then, many people indicted in the riots say they were acting directly on Trump’s orders. Some have offered to testify. A phone call between Trump and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy took place during the impeachment trial in which McCarthy, as rioters stormed the Capitol, pleaded with Trump to call the crowd. Trump replied, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset than you are about the election.”

McCarthy’s call is important because it could indicate the intention, state of mind and knowledge of the actions of Trump’s rioters.

Court cases that attempt to prove incitement often run into the First Amendment. In recent years, federal judges have taken a hard line against riot law. The Virginia federal court of appeals cut the riot law, to a maximum jail term of five years, because it swept away constitutionally protected speech. The court ruled invalid parts of the law that included speech tending to “encourage” or “promote” a riot, as well as speech “urging” others to revolt or implying a simple plea for violence.

The same court upheld the convictions of two members of a white supremacist group who admitted hitting and kicking counter-protesters during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Federal prosecutors may decide not to lay charges, and if Trump is indicted in one of many other separate inquiries, federal prosecutors may decide justice will be served elsewhere.

Atlanta prosecutors recently opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to reverse his electoral defeat in Georgia, including a Jan. 2 phone call in which he urged that state’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden’s narrow victory.

And Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is in the midst of an 18-month grand jury criminal investigation focusing in part on covert payments made to women on Trump’s behalf, and whether Trump or his companies have manipulated the value of assets to inflate them in some cases and to minimize them in others to obtain favorable loan terms and tax advantages.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who voted for acquittal with McConnell and 41 other Republicans, argued that with Trump out of power, impeachment is not the right way to get him demand accountability.

“The ultimate accountability lies in our criminal justice system where political passions are verified and due process is constitutionally prescribed. No president is above the law or immune from criminal prosecution, and that includes former President Trump. “

Associated Press editors Jim Mustian and Michael R. Sisak in New York City and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos