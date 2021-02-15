Planting trees – Journal – DAWN.COM





PAKISTAN is facing climate change, and mitigating its fallout is arguably an even more urgent battle than winning the fight against corruption. According to the latest rankings from the Global Climate Risk Index, Pakistan ranks eighth among the countries most affected by climate change between 2000 and 2019. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched the 2021 spring planting campaign which covers 51 urban forest sites from Miyawaki to Lahore, with the first such forest being planted in Jilani Park. On the occasion, Khan urged his Pakistani compatriots to join his government’s 10 billion-tree national tsunami program to help reduce smog and reverse environmental pollution. Speaking about Lahore, the prime minister said that one of the consequences of the city’s expansion in all directions was that it had lost 70% of its forest cover. The slogan of the urban forest campaigns Plant before it’s too late captures the urgency of the situation.

The loss of forest cover exacerbates the effects of climate change, opening the door to flash floods and soil erosion, thus lowering crop yields, destroying local economies and disrupting larger-scale food supply patterns. Pakistan has only 5.7% forest cover, compared to the recommended 25%. Between 0.2 and 0.5%, this country has one of the highest deforestation rates in the world and the second in the region after Afghanistan. Growing urbanization, industrialization, a growing population, and a powerful and politically well-connected timber mafia form a deadly combination that is stripping the earth of its precious forest cover. The PTI launched the Billion Tree Tsunami project in response to global warming shortly after coming to power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013. This green initiative, which the government said in 2019 led to a 6.3% increase in cover forestry, was followed by the even more ambitious 10 billion tree tsunami program. These efforts have exposed environmental concerns that were previously largely ignored by political parties in this country. The recalibration of priorities was sorely needed and has been widely appreciated in a global race to meet the challenge posed by climate change. Other leaders have launched similar campaigns and the World Economic Forum has launched the One Trillion Trees initiative.

The massive scale of the tree planting project has, perhaps inevitably, raised questions about its effectiveness and sustainability. Last year, the NAB approved four provincial-level billion-tree tsunami investigations into allegations of misuse of power, lack of plant survival, embezzlement, and more. unfettered because the implementation of the law is lax and the lobbies linked to the racket are extremely powerful. Without closing this gap, the drivers of tree planting, so important in themselves, are unlikely to reach their full potential.

Posted in Dawn on February 15, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos