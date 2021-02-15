Become crazy! 12 shares of issuers Cuan Gede Sepekan Nickel-Gold





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Inventories in the mining sector provide Gain quite important in the exchanges from last week to Thursday (02/11/2021). Stock trading last week only lasted 4 daysdue to Chinese New Year or Chinese New Year Holiday on Friday (12/2/2021). Indonesia Stock Exchange Trading Data (AT) noted, the composite stock price index (IHSG) closed up 0.33% to the level of 6,222.52 on Thursday (11/1/2021) and in a week rose 1.89% despite foreign investors making massive sales in the middle minimum positive catalyst for national trade.

Trading value during the week was recorded at Rp72.1 trillion, with 75.2 billion shares changing hands up to 6.6 million times the trade frequency. Foreign investors recorded net sales of Rs 573.8 billion. Amid the JCI’s one-week increase of nearly 2%, a number of mining stocks, especially nickel, performed positively. Mining transmitters have continued to strengthen since late last year due to sentiment over the electric battery megaproject launched by the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This is what prompted Ara Hunter founder and CEO Hendra Martono to include nickel issuers in his recommendations, in addition to stocks in the financial and real estate sectors. Hendra, or generally referred to as Hokwan, considered the potential sector, namely base metal, such as the shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO), PT Timah Tbk (TINS) from nickel mining. “There will be plenty of abundance INCO, ANTM[Aneka Tambang], ya Merdeka [Merdeka Copper/MDKA], it’s enough to pay attention to it, ”he told CNBC Indonesia on Tuesday (02/13/2021). Since last year, the plan to establish a holding company of PT Indonesia Battery to operate an electric vehicle battery factory with a factory investment value of US $ 12 billion, or about US $ 176.7 trillion. Rupees (assuming an exchange rate of 14,725 rupees per US dollar)) continues to be positive sentiment until early 2021. The spontaneous actions of companies that will be involved in this project such as ANTM, TINS ​​and INCO continue to be a concern. Infovesta Utama’s head of investment research, Wawan Hendrayana, said this sentiment could be a positive catalyst for investing in mining stocks, especially nickel producers such as ANTM and INCO, of which 20% of their shares are controlled by the government through MIND ID or PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminimum. However, Wawan suggested that investment in this sector be made for the long term, as the opportunity for the electric vehicle industry will last for a long time. Indeed, nickel is a major component in the production of electric car batteries. “The performance of BUMN car batteries is interesting. The global automotive trend is moving in this direction. This will be sustainable in the long run, ”Wawan said. NEXT: Movement of Shares of Nickel-Gold Issuers

