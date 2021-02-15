Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian president, former adviser says





Donald Trump must have been dissuaded from ordering the assassination of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, according to a former adviser. KT Macfarland, a former deputy national security adviser, said weeks after taking office in 2017, the former president insisted he get him out after seeing photos of a Sarin gas attack on civilians. The adviser made the revelation during an interview for the new BBC documentary series Trump Takes on the World. I said, Mr President, you cannot do that, said Ms Macfarland, former defense official. Did he say why? And I said well, it is an act of war. Read more She added: Trump is looking at me, folding his hands in that serious Donald Trump manner. I knew what he wanted to do was kind of punish Assad, and not let him get away with it. Ms Macfarland was ousted from her role months later amid concerns about her party spirit, the New York Times reported. She is now a Fox News commentator. Mr. Trump would end up punishing Syria indirectly. Following an attack by Iranian proxies that killed an American security contractor in Iraq, a U.S. drone targets Iranian intelligence king Qassem Soleimani on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad. Soleimani was a key ally Assads and is credited with helping him violently consolidate his hold over the country during its long civil war. The BBC episode, which airs next week, reveals further insider details about the Trump administration’s foreign policy decisions. According to Fiona Hill, who served on the National Security Council, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan persuaded Mr. Trump to withdraw his troops from Syria during a phone call to his personal number, allowing Turkey, Russia and to Isis to gain more influence in the region. Former officials have also shed light on the administration’s decision-making regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly convinced the president to sideline the Palestinians and focus on unifying sympathetic Arab states against a common enemy in Iran. The prime minister did his best to convince President Trump that there was a real possibility of a strategic breakthrough with the Arab states, Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, told the BBC. When the Israeli and Arab leaders are on the same page when it comes to Iran, people need to pay attention. Palestinian leaders have said that the breakdown in relations with the Trump administration had another reason: Jerusalem. Husam Zomlot, chief of the mission of the Palestine Liberation Organization in the United States, told the BBC that the Trump administration had reneged on its promise not to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed territory of Jerusalem , which some saw as official endorsement of Israel’s claims about the city. I just wanted to make sure at that point that Jared knows that if he does, he’ll never see us again, Mr Zomlot said. And that’s exactly the last sentence I said: This will be the last meeting between us, and it was indeed the last meeting between us. The Trump administration has helped normalize relations between the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, Morocco, Bahrain and Israel. Some in the region had previously resisted normalizing relations with Israel in protest at its treatment of Palestinians. But the Trump administrations’ much-touted peace plans between Israel and the Palestinians have failed to resolve the long-standing conflict. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the deal with a thousands of our on what he argued, there were insufficient provisions for Palestinian sovereignty. Trump’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment from The independent.

