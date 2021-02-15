Politics
Committed to boosting country’s growth trajectory, says PM Modi in Kerala
- During a stop visit to the state linked to the poll (he spent three hours), the prime minister said the Union government is committed to improving the state’s infrastructure and this was pretty obvious in the recent budget.
PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 14, 2021 9:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated five key projects in Kochi, including one 6,000 crore petrochemical complex from main oil tanker Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India, ro-ro inland waterway service and international cruise terminal claiming these projects will fuel the country’s growth.
The prime minister said today’s actions will shape the country’s growth trajectory for years to come. Our people have shown that with the right opportunities, they can do wonders. Let’s keep working to create more opportunities. Together we will create an Atma Nirbhar Bharat, he said, adding that the unveiled projects in the port city will cover a wide range of sectors and generate enough opportunities.
During a stop visit to the state linked to the poll (he spent three hours), the prime minister said the Union government is committed to improving the state’s infrastructure and this was pretty obvious in the recent budget. He praised the support of the country’s population in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which has posed many challenges to the country.
Last year the country faced enough challenges. Powered by 130 Indian crores, our fight against Covid-19 has been lively. The whole world is watching us now, he said, adding that the pandemic has really fueled domestic tourism and he has asked start-ups to come up with innovative tourism-related projects to exploit that.
I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism products. I also urge you to use this time to travel to as many neighboring areas as possible, he said, adding that such trips would help to bind cultural unity.
He said his government was determined to develop the coastal and mountainous areas and the northeastern states. We will provide broadband connectivity to all villages across the country. The Kisan card will also be extended to fishermen, he said.
The prime minister also said the country is proud of its non-resident Indians and the government has done a lot to help them during the pandemic. He said at least 50 Lakh Indians had returned home during the pandemic and a majority of them were from Kerala. India is proud of its diaspora in the Gulf. During my visit to some countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates, I had meals with them and interacted to find out about their issues, he said.
The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohamad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister of Petroleum Dharmendra Pradhan and his Deputy Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, security agencies thwarted an attempt by the Democratic Federation of Indian Youth, the ruling youth wing of the IPC (M), activists to release black balloons to protest the recurring price hike fuel.
