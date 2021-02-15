Boris Johnson Calls Trump’s Indictment of Attack on Capitol Hill “Kerfuffle” | Boris Johnson





In an interview with American television on Sunday, Boris Johnson called the indictment and acquittal of Donald Trump an incitement to insurgency against his own government back and forth and all the hassle.

The Prime Minister’s words matched those of Joe Biden. In a statement on Saturday evening, the new president said: This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile.

Five people have died as a direct result of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, who the president told them to fight like hell in his attempt to reverse the election defeat on Jan.6.

In the second impeachment trial of former presidents, House prosecutors showed frightening images of lawmakers being pushed to safety by Capitol Police.

Members of the pro-Trump mob chanted to hang Mike Pence as they searched for Trump’s vice president. Some have erected a gallows outside the Capitol.

Johnson condemned the attack on the Capitol. On Sunday, he appeared on CBS Face the Nation. Asked about the signal that the acquittal of a president who stoked such violence while casting doubt on a free election would send to the rest of the world, he replied: The clear message we are getting from debates in America is that ‘ after all the back-and-forth and the mess, America’s democracy is strong and the American constitution is strong and robust.

Biden isn’t so sure. Democracy must always be defended, he said, adding: We must always be vigilant, each of us has a duty and a responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to stand up for the truth and to conquer the lies.

Donald Trump’s physical and emotional cloneJoe Biden on Boris Johnson

In the Senate Chamber on Saturday, 57 senators voted to condemn Trump. But a two-thirds majority in the 100-member body was needed for the former president to be officially punished and barred from running again.

Seven Republican defections, including Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 presidential candidate, made it the most bipartisan impeachment verdict of four in U.S. history. Every indictment of a president has ended in an acquittal: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Trump in his first trial last year.

But the final vote tally on Saturday also showed 43 Republican senators were content to suggest inciting a mob to attack Congress and attempting to overturn an election did not deserve punishment.

Many, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who excoriated Trump in a speech after the vote, said the trial was unconstitutional because Trump had stepped down. Experts disagreed, and the Senate voted twice that hearings should take place.

Constitutional experts have expressed concern about the 233-year-old system of government in the Americas. Andrew Rudalevige of Bowdoin College told Axios: Congress not even opposing physical assault suggests there will be a lot to put up with.

Doug Jones, a former Democratic senator from Alabama, wrote: In any trial, the accusing party must connect the dots between the defendant’s words and actions to the prejudice suffered by the House Directors.

If Trumps’ actions are not objectionable, then nothing is, and we might as well strike that provision out of the constitution.

Mitch McConnell castigates Donald Trump but votes not guilty in impeachment trial video

While Trump was in power, Johnson got so close to the president and his populist policies and style that Biden reportedly called the prime minister the physical and emotional clone of Donald Trump.

When asked on Sunday if he feared he and the new president would get off on the wrong foot, Johnson avoided the question.

I have had, he said, I think, already two long and very good conversations with the President and we had a very good exchange, in particular on climate change and what he wants to do.

Johnson also said the UK is now delighted, I am very happy, to have a good relationship with the White House which is an important part of any UK Prime Minister’s mission.

Such topics, Johnson said, included NATO and Iran, but most importantly, how the US and UK are going to work together to address the environmental challenge facing our planet.

And there, I think some of the things we’re hearing now from the new US administration and the new White House are incredibly encouraging. And we want to work with the president on this.

Johnson will host a virtual meeting with Biden on February 19, to discuss attempts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, the United States has recorded the most cases (27.5 million) and most deaths (484,000) from the virus. The UK is fourth in cases (4 million) and fifth in deaths (117,000), also behind India, Brazil and Mexico.

The UK has a much higher death toll per capita. The UK and US governments have been pilloried for their attempts to tackle the problem.

Promoting UK vaccination efforts, Johnson told CBS: I think science, in this showdown, science wins.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos