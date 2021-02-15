High risk UK arrivals to be quarantined at hotels from Monday

Passengers arriving in the UK from coronavirus hotspots will need to be quarantined in government-run hotel rooms for 10 days from Monday, as part of an effort to prevent further strains of the virus to enter the country.

It is crucial for prime ministers not to sideline vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variants. Boris Johnson plans to ease a third nationwide lockdown that has closed schools and hit businesses still reeling from the deepest recession in three centuries.

The UK has now vaccinated 15 million people, a platform the government hopes to use to start reopening the economy. Johnson wants the kids back to school on March 8 and has promised to announce a roadmap “mapping a route out of restrictions on February 22.

Read also | Why Mumbais mojo is beyond its inhabitants

The new strict quarantine rules apply to anyone who has visited any of the 33 countries on a travel ban list in the previous 10 days. They include those where the South African variant of the disease is prevalent. Controversially, anyone who tries to cover up visits to so-called Red List countries could face up to 10 years in prison.

As this deadly virus evolves, our defenses must evolve, “Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement. The rules that go into effect today will strengthen the quarantine system and provide another layer of security against the new variants at the border. “

The government has entered into agreements with 16 hotels to date, providing 4,963 rooms for the new quarantine system with 58,000 additional rooms on hold. The cost of a stay is 1,750 pounds ($ 2,425) for a single traveler.

Non-UK residents of Red List countries are currently not allowed to enter Britain. The exclusion does not apply to British citizens returning from these countries, who must show a negative Covid-19 test and self-isolate for 10 days.