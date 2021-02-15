China at heart of GOP push to push back Biden

Republicans deepen efforts to paint President Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of accusation not in dispute’ White House press aide resigns after threatening convicting vote of Politico Trump reporter exposes GOP division MORE also gentle on China, laying the groundwork for a line of attack for the midterm elections and strengthening positions for the 2024 presidential race.

While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have identified China as the most serious threat to US national security, GOP members in the House and Senate accuse presidents and politicians of failing head to Beijing.

Being tough on China is seen as a winning electoral strategy, with the country widely seen as a potential danger to the nation on several fronts.

China is a very safe place for Republicans to offend Democrats, in fact you are not going to be punished for being anti-China, Doug Heye, former Republican House aide and former National Committee communications director Republican, told The Hill.

Less than a month into his administration, GOP lawmakers raised objections to Biden’s Cabinet choices over perceived ties to Chinese-language institutes in the United States and Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

They are doubling down on what they say is China’s responsibility for spreading the COVID-19 pandemic, warning against returning presidents to the World Health Organization (WHO).

And they are pushing the administration to confront Beijing with more force by strengthening ties with Taiwan and imposing costs for human rights violations against the Uyghur minority population.

Biden, in his first call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday, specifically addressed these issues. He also expressed concern over Beijing’s coercive and unjust economic practices “and affirmed its priorities of safeguarding American interests and keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open.

In later remarks in the Oval Office, Biden said the call lasted two hours and expressed the urgency to confront Beijing.

If we don’t move, they’ll eat our lunch, he said.

The two leaders also spoke of the need to fight COVID-19 and the challenges of global health security, climate change and nuclear non-proliferation.

The call came on the same day the Pentagon announced the creation of a department-wide task force focused on challenges posed by China.

Republican House Leader Kevin mccarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse GOP lawmaker unexpectedly shakes Senate trial Liberals howl after Democrats give in to witnesses Senate acquits Trump by 57 votes to 43 MORE (California) responded to the move by calling on the administration to join Republican efforts to deal with the Chinese threat.

House Republicans formed the [China Task Force]. After agreeing for the first time to join, the Democrats left. Our national security should not be partisan, he tweeted.

Republicans have repeatedly sued the president in the 2020 election for his past policies on China as well as his son Hunter Biden’s trade dealings there. And a reported memo From April, he advised GOP candidates to characterize Democrats in general as being gentle on China.

Attacks on the Biden administration regarding policies related to China are already underway by GOP lawmakers.

This includes cracking down on Beijing’s influence at the WHO, echoing the former President Trump Donald Trump Biden on Trump’s Acquittal: ‘The Basis of the Charge Not in Dispute’ North Carolina GOP Condemns Burr for His Impeachment Vote Against Trump Toomey in Trump’s Vote: ‘His Betrayal of the Constitution ” required a MORE convictions reasoning when he withdrew from the global health body over criticism that he was complicit in the spread of COVID-19 in China. Biden joined the WHO on the first day of his tenure.

GOP Meaning. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) And Josh hawley Joshua (Josh) David Hawley Vote on Trump’s Sentencing Reveals GOP Divide The Five GOP Senators Who Voted To Call Witnesses LIVE COVER: Trial Ends For One Day As Senate Moves To Vote MORE (Mo.), who is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, introduced legislation on Monday to block US funds for the WHO until its leadership is replaced and it accepts Taiwan as a member state .

Nikki Haley 12:30 PM Report from Nikki HaleyThe Hill: Trump’s Lawyers Begin Pleading, Hoping for Reset Nikki Haley Breaks Up With Trump: “We Shouldn’t Have Followed Him” ​​Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by TikTok – Democrats put their case back; verdict on Trump this weekend MORE, who served as US Ambassador to the UN during the Trump administration and is also seen as a potential presidential candidate, aimed for Bidens to join the UN Human Rights Council, claiming it undermines efforts to hold Beijing accountable for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

House Republicans are also looking to the Beijing-backed Confucius Institutes, US-based language and culture centers that have been designated as a foreign mission by the Trump administration and have largely closed on US campuses.

In December, the Trump administration proposed a rule in the Federal Register to create more oversight for Confucius Institutes, but it was withdrawn on January 26.

Republicans were quick to point out the regime’s withdrawal as proof that the Biden administration was quietly surrendering to Beijing.

It has been a year since the Chinese Communist Party allowed a pandemic to spread around the world. Instead of holding them responsible for hiding the truth, Admin Biden rewards China by allowing its propaganda to infiltrate our college campuses, McCarthy tweeted, link to an article describing the withdrawal as intentional.

State Department spokesman Ned Price called the account false and said the failure of the Trump administrations to follow proper procedures to submit the policy change led to its withdrawal.

Regarding this administration, treat the Confucius Institutes well as part of our comprehensive approach of how best to respond to the use of China’s IOs and other coercive and corrupt efforts to undermine and interfere in democracies, Price said.

representative Michael mccaul Michael Thomas McCaulGOP Three Committee Leaders Push Pelosi On Stimulus Markups Rep. Ron Wright Dies After Hiring COVID-19 New Democrat Super PAC to Target District Republicans Swing On Voting To Call Off Elections MORE (R-Texas), the leading member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he heard from the White House that the pullout was not a targeted effort to roll back surveillance, and said that he urged the administration to resubmit the rule as soon as possible.

The controversy over the Confucius Institutes, which was the subject of a bipartisan Senate report last year warning of their risks, has also led the senator. Ted cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward Cruz Vote on Trump’s conviction reveals GOP split The five GOP Senators who voted to call witnesses LIVE COVER: Senate trial moves to closing argument MORE (R-Texas) to speak out against Bidens’ choice of United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield Linda Thomas-Greenfield Senate panel pushes Biden’s choice for UN ambassador New allegations of Uyghur abuse trigger call for UN investigation. Austin orders “to step back” to fight extremism | Panel recommends Biden delay withdrawal from Afghanistan READ MORE.

Thomas-Greenfield, 35 years of State Department experience and an expert on African affairs, said she regretted giving a speech in 2019 sponsored by the Confucius Institute at Savannah State University.

Cruz, another potential candidate for 2024, claimed her participation in the speech, as well as past remarks calling for cooperation with China, disqualified her from the role.

We need a UN ambassador who will stand up to China, China’s pervasive influence in the UN, and given her track record, I’m not convinced this candidate would, did he said at a meeting of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about his appointment.

Thomas-Greenfield received a majority of panel support and a confirmation vote on his nomination is pending with the Senate.

Huawei has also become a flashpoint for Cruz and other Republicans. The Trump administration has taken a series of strong actions against the tech giant, including blacklisting it by adding it to the Commerce Department’s entity list.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo Gina RaimondoHillicon Valley: Senators express concerns about Russian piracy | Huawei makes a legal move | Twitter sees increased user growth Huawei wants appeals court to overturn FCC national security ban Huawei founder doubts Biden will lift sanctions MORE (D), Bidens’ candidate for Commerce Secretary, was widely criticized by Republicans after she did not specifically say in her confirmation hearing that Huawei would remain on the entity list.

Removing Huawei from the entity list would be difficult due to a clause in the 2020 annual defense bill that requires proof that the company ceased to be a threat before it was removed.

Raimondo is committed to reviewing the policy and working with Congress, industry leaders and foreign allies on the best course of action.

His comments were not enough for Cruz, who voted against his nomination in committee and subsequently suspended the Senate vote, accusing him of having a soft stance on China.

Heye urged the Biden administration to take a clear stance on Beijing, warning its opponents have opportunities through statements not promising specific actions.

Their current positioning, he says, is “as if you are thinking out loud, and it is a dangerous thing to do.”

Of course, the administration that stayed three weeks later did not think everything, but your opponents did, ”Heye added.