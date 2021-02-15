Indictment of Bill Clinton: look back at 1998 after Donald Trump’s second acquittal





WASHINGTON – After the Senate passed the acquittal of former President Donald Trump for the second time, America remembers a very similar and simultaneously very different confrontation in Washington: the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

The Republican-controlled House voted in October 1998 to begin impeachment proceedings against Clinton after months of controversy over his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

This vote was triggered by two sets of testimony given by Clinton earlier in the year. In January, he denied having sex with Lewinsky; in August, when questioned by independent attorney Kenneth Starr before a federal grand jury, he testified that he had an inappropriate relationship with Lewinsky.

Watch the video in the media player for archival news coverage of the Clinton impeachment.

Clinton was indicted on December 19, 1998 for grand jury perjury and obstruction of justice. A Senate trial against Clinton began on January 7, 1999 and ran over four weeks, chaired by Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

On February 12, the Senate voted to acquit Clinton on both counts – well below the 67 votes needed to convict. Only 45 senators voted for the conviction for perjury and 50 for obstruction.

Trump the fourth president to face impeachment: Andrew Johnson, like Clinton, was acquitted after Senate trials, and Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Trump, however, is the only president in U.S. history to face an impeachment trial twice.

There are consistencies in the process – televised hearings, partisan resentment, and memorable speeches – but every impeachment process is also a reflection of the president, Congress, and the era.

Only 21 government agents in all, including Johnson, Clinton and Trump, have been indicted, and only eight of them, all life federal judges, have been convicted and removed from their posts.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

