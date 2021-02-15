PM Modi urges startups to innovate for domestic tourism despite international travel restrictions

Connect with us

India improved its ranking on the World Tourism Index from 65th in 2013 to 34th in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indian startups to innovate for the tourism sector in the post-pandemic world even as India’s tourism sector has grown well over the past five years. Addressing the inauguration of India’s first fully-fledged international cruise terminal in Kerala, Prime Minister Modi said that since the global pandemic has affected international travel, people are heading to nearby places. It’s a great opportunity for us. On the one hand, this means additional livelihoods for those in the local tourism industry. On the other hand, it strengthens the bond between our young people and our culture. There is so much to see, learn and discover. I urge our young start-up friends to think about innovative tourism products. PM Modi also noted that India moved from 65th in 2013 to 34th in 2019 in the World Tourism Index ranking.

Last month, the government extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights until February 28. Even though these flights have been suspended since March 23 after the Covid-induced lockdown, the government has been operating special international flights since May 2020 as part of the Vande Bharat mission. According to Statista, national tourist visits have grown from 220 million in 2000 to around 2.3 billion in 2019, even as the sector is expected to grow 6.7% annually to become a 35 trillion rupee market with 9.6 billion % of GDP by 2029, according to the FICCI. -Yes Bank report 2019.

In 2020, less than 3 million foreign tourists traveled to India, down about 75% from the previous year due to travel restrictions due to the pandemic. The number of foreign tourist arrivals in India in 2019 was 10.93 million compared to 10.56 million in 2018, according to information provided by Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel in a written response to a question from Rajya Sabha at the beginning of the month.

