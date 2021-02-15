Pakistan progresses with all positive indicators: President Alvi – Journal





KARACHI: Paani ke Pankh, a 30-minute docudrama on hydropower development, the Mohmand Dam and the Pakistani armed forces’ success in the war on terrorism and the sacrifice of peoples, was screened on Saturday evening on the lawn of Sindh of the Governor House.

President Dr Arif Alvi, the main guest on the occasion, told the audience that water should be used according to the needs of the country and that dam construction is the need of the hour.

The film Paani ke Pankh has two sides: how the country waged the war on terrorism to restore peace and the importance of water, he said.

Pakistan is progressing with all positive indicators. We are at a tipping point, he added, referring to the country focusing on hydropower development.

Paani ke Pankh, a docudrama on the Mohmand Dam, the war on terrorism and the struggle of the peoples projected

The film produced by Tooba Jamil Baig for Mirza Jamil Baigs JB Films talks about the struggles of the people of Mohmand who have dreamed of a dam since 1963.

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Farooq Mannan, it tells about the land of the Mohmand Dam which was once famous for the healthy and long life of its people and how it became the land of corpses.

The docudrama also suggests the urgent need for a pragmatic shift towards clean and green energy.

He draws attention to the construction of mega dams, which has been started now after a hiatus of five long decades.

Initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019, the Mohmand dam has today become a means of reviving the hopes of the inhabitants of this region. It is also a revival of the development of hydropower in Pakistan.

Wapda Chairman Retired Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain stressed the need for water security that could take Pakistan to the next level.

He added that the dam project was an investment of $ 26 billion. For a war-torn area, it was impossible to launch the project without the constant support of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and our security forces, he added.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, guest of honor, thanked the docudrama team for delivering the real message to the audience.

He lamented the lack of concern of previous governments about water projects and the fact that it was not a priority for them.

Water projects are the biggest need right now, not just new projects. We should also consider increasing the capacity of the old dams, he added.

Paani Ke Pankh producer Tooba Jamil Baig expressed her interest in Pakistani culture and its rapid movement towards development that led her to produce the film. God willing, my team at JB Films and I will continue to work on such national projects with the aim of bringing important Pakistan issues to the world stage, she said.

Journalist Zunaira Azhar, who has researched the subject, said the beauty of Pakistanis is often taken for granted. But it was this beauty that brought me closer to the people of Mohmand, she said.

Federal Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda also appreciated the JB Films team for focusing on these topics and expressed hope to see more projects like these in the future as well.

A historic achievement in terms of content, quality and international production, Paani Ke Pankh was officially launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House in Islamabad on January 28.

Posted in Dawn on February 15, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos