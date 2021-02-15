Thorny problem of a divided island

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his wife Emine, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and his wife Sibel pose for a photo in the northern part of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, held by Turkey. (File / AFP)

After the election of Ersin Tatars in October last year to the presidency of northern Cyprus, the Cypriot question may be moving to a new stage. The Turkish government strongly supported the Tatar people before, during and after the elections. Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has supported the Turkish Cypriots’ right to political equality, which is at the heart of the matter.

This principle was first emptied of its substance in 1963 by Archbishop Makarios, then President of Cyprus. The Greek Cypriots regard the Turkish Cypriots as a minority and not as politically equal partners.

In the early 2000s, UN Secretary General Kofi Annan drew up a plan for the solution of the Cyprus issue, which involved the creation of a federation of two states. The plan was strongly supported by the EU, whose leaders lobbied to persuade Erdogan, then Turkish prime minister, to encourage Turkish Cypriots to vote for him in a referendum in April 2004. The leaders of the EU told Erdogan that if Turkish Cypriots voted for the Annan plan, it could facilitate Turkey’s EU membership negotiations. Erdogan accepted this suggestion despite strong opposition from all political parties in Turkey except his own ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

In the referendum, over 75% of Greek Cypriots voted against the Annan plan, while 65% of Turkish Cypriots voted in favor, mainly thanks to the persuasion of the Erdogans. The following month, Cyprus as a whole joined the EU, although EU law was suspended in northern Cyprus pending the final settlement of the Cyprus issue. This is one of the important reasons for the negative attitude of the Erdogans towards the EU.

Now, as a new factor, the UK, which supported the Annan plan but has since avoided direct involvement in the Cyprus issue, has renewed its interest. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab visited Greek and Turkish Cypriots to propose a new approach to the Cypriot issue, bypassing some obstacles to Turkish Cypriots joining the EU through a different formula than the previous ones.

The Raabs plan envisages the creation of a new federation in Cyprus, made up of two sovereign communal states empowered to conduct external relations, become members of international organizations, sign agreements and organize cultural activities and sporting events with teams from other countries. This approach leaves unanswered the question of what will happen when the federal government opposes it.

If the circumstances warrant, Erdogan can step back and sit at the negotiating table and, as a strong leader, he can always sell this new approach to the Turkish electorate. It’s hard to say if he will. Yasar Yakis

Other provisions of the British plan seem attractive at first glance, such as equal representation of a Turk, a Greek president, with equal powers; and a council of ministers of nine members, six Greeks, three Turks. There is no doubt that the British government is offering these alternatives with the best of intentions, but experience suggests that the Greek Cypriots would do anything to make such an arrangement ineffective.

Since the election of the Tatars to the presidency, the Cyprus question has experienced a paradigm shift between Turkey and northern Cyprus. Initially, there was a softer approach, and the Turkish side said they would continue to explore the possibility of a partnership on the basis of political equality. If Erdogan means what he says, it seems to have been overtaken by events.

The UN Secretary General plans a meeting on Cyprus in March with a 5 + 1 format (Turkey, Greece, United Kingdom as Guarantor Powers; Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots as two main stakeholders; and the UN Secretariat ), which Turkey supports. Greece and Cyprus last week said they would only agree to a peace deal if it was based on UN resolutions. Two days later, Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis said the conditions were not yet ripe for a meeting with Erdogan, but it was important to keep talking.

This comment seems to have irritated Erdogan. He said he could not meet Mitsotakis and, apparently deviating from the written text, added: Mitsotakis challenged me. How can we sit down with you now? Know your limits first. If you are truly looking for peace, do not challenge me. He continued: There is no longer a solution but a two-state solution. It is only under these circumstances that we will be able to sit down at the table on Cyprus. Otherwise, everyone should go their own way.

Will Erdogan step down from this position of challenge? He is a pragmatic and strong leader. If the circumstances warrant, he can take a step back and sit at the negotiating table and, as a strong leader, he can still sell this new approach to the Turkish electorate.

It’s hard to say if he will.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish Foreign Minister and founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News