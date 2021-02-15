New satellite to carry the Bhagavad Gita, PM Modis photo





A copy of the Bhagavad Gita, a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the names of 25,000 people will be transported into space by the Satish Dhawan satellite, or SD SAT, which will be launched at the end of the month by the polar vehicle satellite from launch (PSLV). The nanosatellite, named after one of the founding fathers of India’s space program and developed by SpaceKidz India, an organization dedicated to promoting space science to students, will also carry three science payloads, one for study space radiation, the other to study the magnetosphere and the other. which will demonstrate an extensive low-power communication network. There is a lot of excitement in the group right now. It will be our first satellite to be deployed in space. When we finalized the mission, we asked people to send their names which will be sent to space. And, in one week, we received 25,000 registrations. Of that number, 1,000 names were sent by people outside India. There is a school in Chennai which sent the names of everyone. We decided to do this because it will spark people’s interest in mission and space science, said Dr Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of SpaceKidz India. Read more: Isro tests satellites developed by the private sector for the first time The people who sent their names received a boarding pass. Kesan added that they decided to send a copy of the Bhagvad Gita to space on the lines of other space missions that carried holy books such as the Bible. We have also added the Prime Minister’s name and photograph on the top panel with the words Mission Atmanirbhar. This satellite was completely developed and manufactured in India, including electronics and circuitry, she said. The names of the President of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr K Sivan, and the Scientific Secretary, Dr R Umamaheswaran, have been engraved on the lower panel. The satellite will be transported to the Sriharikota spaceport on Sunday after some design changes have been made following recommendations from ISRO. We do last minute checks before sending it by satellite. We had to redo the solar panel on the satellites after testing at ISRO because there was a problem with the resin and there was a bulge on a few cells. But it was thought the whole thing could ooze into space in two to three days, Kesan said. It is one of two satellites developed by Indian startups that will be launched for the first time by ISRO after the country opened up the space sector to private entities in June of last year. Read more: Isro to launch Brazilian and Indian satellites during its first mission in 2021 The PSLV-C51 mission, scheduled for February 28, will carry the Brazilian Earth Observation satellite Amazonia-1 as the main satellite with 20 co-passenger satellites, including one nanosatellite from ISRO, three UnitySats by a consortium university and a demonstration satellite by another start-up, Pixxel (incorporated under the name Syzygy Space Technologies). Pixxel plans to create a constellation of 30 Earth observation satellites by December 2022 that will provide global coverage every 24 hours.

